  Israel
  Tel Aviv
  Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Tel Aviv, Israel

Tel-Aviv
23
Jerusalem
29
Netanya
23
Haifa
1
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,71M
Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and w…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,52M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,62M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,91M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,67M
very beautiful project on Tel Aviv near the sea and the famous Neve Tsedek district. penthouse of 4 rooms, 3 chber bed with 2 dirty bath. a beautiful terrace of 56 m2 located on the 7th floor. with 1 parking space. delivery 8 months
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,80M
In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar HAmedina and Yarkon Park. Here is a very beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with sea views
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,34M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,07M
Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and w…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,68M
Just a few steps from Royal Beach, Shouk HaCarmel and the sea, discover a new high-end project nestled in a quiet street in the historic Kerem HaTeimanim district. 4 storey building Only for sale one 4 rooms 123m2 + terrace 14m2 2 bathrooms/wc 1 parking lot High-end finishes & luxury serv…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,24M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,91M
Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and w…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,71M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Exclusive residential project on Nahalat Benyamin Street: 5 storey luxury boutique building housing 23 apartments and two exceptional penthouses with terraces and private jacuzzi. Apartments with generous ceiling height and neat finishes * 2 rooms 49m2 + 10m2 terrace from 3.086.000NIS * 3 …
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar HAmedina and Yarkon Park. Here is a very beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with sea views
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,65M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Yedidia Frankel Project 40 Building classified only where the façade will be rehabilitated (the rest will be a new construction) located at Herzl 82 Yedidia Frankel in the new VIBE in Tel Aviv in the heart of the lively Florentine district 6 storey shop project For sale 2 stores 2 rooms wi…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,92M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Exclusive residential project on Nahalat Benyamin Street: 5 storey luxury boutique building housing 23 apartments and two exceptional penthouses with terraces and private jacuzzi. Apartments with generous ceiling height and neat finishes * 2 rooms 49m2 + 10m2 terrace from 3.086.000NIS * 3 …
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from

very beautiful project on Tel Aviv near the sea and the famous Neve Tsedek district. penthouse of 4 rooms, 3 chber bed with 2 dirty bath. a beautiful terrace of 56 m2 located on the 7th floor. with 1 parking space. delivery 8 months
Real estate Israel
