On Nahalat Benyamin Street, a stone's throw from Kalisher Street, 5 minutes walk from Neve Tsedek, sublime Class building with beautiful high ceilings,
3 rooms of 60m2 with balcony,
1st floor (like a 2nd floor)
elevator,
Miklat
For sale, beautiful 3 rooms Dov Hoz Street, located between Gordon Street and Frishman Street, 2 steps from the sea and Dizengoff. This very central little street is very sought after for its calm and greenery. A community centre with children's gan, playground and coffee is located 1 minute…
This apartment with garden, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's old north, is a remarkable discovery. With approximately 100 square meters of living space and a charming courtyard of about 64 square meters, this apartment is located in a brand new building under two years old. Its privileged …
This is a brand new apartment in the sought after area of Ramat Aviv Gimel. Located in a 19-story tower on Ahimeir Street, this apartment offers 85 m2 of living space with a terrace of 15 m2. Designed by architect Avner Yashar, the tower features upscale amenities such as an outdoor swimming…
TO SELL 3 PARTS CALME AND PRESTIGIOUS THROUGH 2 PLAGE MINUTES, TEL AVIV
Located in a quiet and prestigious street just a 2-minute walk from Royal Beach, this beautiful 3-room apartment is a real gem. Nestled on the 1st raised floor of a beautifully preserved and fully renovated building, it…
Herzl street in the centre of the Florentine district, 3 room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on the 1st floor with elevator, very nice height under ceilings about 3m, Superb potential, close to all cafes and restaurants.
BEL INVESTMENT TO BE TAKEN
One-storey penthouse very well located with an area of 150m2 with a terrace of 70m2 on the same level on the 5th floor with elevator that arrives directly in the apartment.
Beautiful view of the apartment, very large bay window, very bright and quiet just steps from the Habima Theatre and Di…
This exceptional property, located in the heart of Tel Aviv, is a historic and eclectic building originally designed in 1926 by Yehuda Magidovich, the city's first chief engineer and key figure in its architectural heritage. Recognized as part of the White Town of Tel Aviv and designated for…
This superb penthouse located in the HaKerem district of Tel-Aviv offers an incomparable life experience. Ideally located close to the beach, the lively Carmel market and the lively Nachlat Binyamin street, it offers easy access to many entertainment venues.
Located in a quiet street, this …
???? For sale, superb apartment near Frishman and the sea!
Looking for the perfect place to live? A spacious 3 room apartment of 100 m2 awaits you on the magical and pastoral street Shalom Aleichem!
✅ Mamad
✅ Elevator
✅ Double bathroom
✅ High ceilings
✅ A balcony of 12 square meters
✅ High …
Exclusive. 4 rooms in the south of Tel Aviv 5th floor with a
area of 110 m2
13 m2 terrace. It consists of 3 bedrooms including a suite
parental with bathroom and dressing room + 1 parking lot in basement, school, shops and gardens
children at the foot of the building. 2 lifts including 1 shabbatic
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace
3 bedrooms + large living room
2 bathrooms
17th floor with 2 bathrooms,
SHORT SIGHT
3 elevators
parking lot
Don't miss out, great investment
In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex penthouse of 100m2 with 2 bathrooms and a terrace of 70 m2
Floor 4 : 3 bedrooms including a master, 2 bathrooms
5th floor: living room + kitchen with huge terrace of 70m2 with SPLENDIDE view
Elevator R…
This modern 3-bedroom designer apartment offers a prime location on one of the most prestigious streets in Tel Aviv, overlooking the sea shore and beautiful beach promenade. With 170m2 of living space and a spacious 200m2 terrace, this apartment provides an ideal setting for enjoying breatht…
For sale in a small street near the namal tlv and Dizengoff (rue tsidon)..
On the 3rd floor with elevator of a renovated building after tama 38.
Apartment of 2.5 rooms of 61m2, partially renovated and in good general condition with new windows.
Miklat in the building.
Perfect for living or a…
In Sheinkin's neighborhood, sublime new building. mini penthouse has sold PLAIN-PIED,
Beautiful 3-room mini penthouse of 96 m2 + terrace of 40 m2 on the same level
Apartment on the street, open view and very bright facing South East
One bathroom + 2 Wc
Rare product
Don't miss it!