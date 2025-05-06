  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,21M
On Nahalat Benyamin Street, a stone's throw from Kalisher Street, 5 minutes walk from Neve Tsedek, sublime Class building with beautiful high ceilings, 3 rooms of 60m2 with balcony, 1st floor (like a 2nd floor) elevator, Miklat
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces de 83m2 entierement renove et vendu meuble a 2min de la mer dans une rue calme avec grand jardin privatif
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,36M
For sale, beautiful 3 rooms Dov Hoz Street, located between Gordon Street and Frishman Street, 2 steps from the sea and Dizengoff. This very central little street is very sought after for its calm and greenery. A community centre with children's gan, playground and coffee is located 1 minute…
Residential quarter Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,13M
This apartment with garden, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's old north, is a remarkable discovery. With approximately 100 square meters of living space and a charming courtyard of about 64 square meters, this apartment is located in a brand new building under two years old. Its privileged …
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,12M
Beautiful new apartments, 5 pieces 127 m2 . . Elevators . Terrace of 12 m2. . Open view . Private parking. . Air conditioning 10 minutes walk from the tram
Residential quarter Un tout nouvel appartement a ramat aviv gimel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,60M
This is a brand new apartment in the sought after area of Ramat Aviv Gimel. Located in a 19-story tower on Ahimeir Street, this apartment offers 85 m2 of living space with a terrace of 15 m2. Designed by architect Avner Yashar, the tower features upscale amenities such as an outdoor swimming…
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,83M
TO SELL 3 PARTS CALME AND PRESTIGIOUS THROUGH 2 PLAGE MINUTES, TEL AVIV Located in a quiet and prestigious street just a 2-minute walk from Royal Beach, this beautiful 3-room apartment is a real gem. Nestled on the 1st raised floor of a beautifully preserved and fully renovated building, it…
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble agreable bien agence
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$856,745
In a beautiful building near the Florentine district, district in the heart of ESSOR 3 room apartment, new on the 5th floor with elevator and beautiful terrace Parking Very well arranged not to miss!
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,11M
Herzl street in the centre of the Florentine district, 3 room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on the 1st floor with elevator, very nice height under ceilings about 3m, Superb potential, close to all cafes and restaurants. BEL INVESTMENT TO BE TAKEN
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,67M
UNIQUE JARDIN APPARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PISCINE AND PARKING • 3 pieces • 2 bedrooms • 1 dressing room • 1 bathroom, 1 toilet • Fully furnished • 90 m2 + 100 m2 • Private garden with swimming pool • Private parking Place Habima / Boulevard Rothschild Price: IL 9,500,000 Contact us for more i…
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$4,49M
One-storey penthouse very well located with an area of 150m2 with a terrace of 70m2 on the same level on the 5th floor with elevator that arrives directly in the apartment. Beautiful view of the apartment, very large bay window, very bright and quiet just steps from the Habima Theatre and Di…
Residential quarter Un batiment eclectique au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$14,05M
This exceptional property, located in the heart of Tel Aviv, is a historic and eclectic building originally designed in 1926 by Yehuda Magidovich, the city's first chief engineer and key figure in its architectural heritage. Recognized as part of the White Town of Tel Aviv and designated for…
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un quartier pittoresque de hakerem
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,39M
This superb penthouse located in the HaKerem district of Tel-Aviv offers an incomparable life experience. Ideally located close to the beach, the lively Carmel market and the lively Nachlat Binyamin street, it offers easy access to many entertainment venues. Located in a quiet street, this …
Residential quarter Mangifique 3 pieces de 100m2 dans un immeuble neuf pres de frishman et de la mer ascenseur mamad parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,91M
???? For sale, superb apartment near Frishman and the sea! Looking for the perfect place to live? A spacious 3 room apartment of 100 m2 awaits you on the magical and pastoral street Shalom Aleichem! ✅ Mamad ✅ Elevator ✅ Double bathroom ✅ High ceilings ✅ A balcony of 12 square meters ✅ High …
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,05M
Exclusive. 4 rooms in the south of Tel Aviv 5th floor with a area of 110 m2 13 m2 terrace. It consists of 3 bedrooms including a suite parental with bathroom and dressing room + 1 parking lot in basement, school, shops and gardens children at the foot of the building. 2 lifts including 1 shabbatic
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$955,060
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace 3 bedrooms + large living room 2 bathrooms 17th floor with 2 bathrooms, SHORT SIGHT 3 elevators parking lot Don't miss out, great investment
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,95M
In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex penthouse of 100m2 with 2 bathrooms and a terrace of 70 m2 Floor 4 : 3 bedrooms including a master, 2 bathrooms 5th floor: living room + kitchen with huge terrace of 70m2 with SPLENDIDE view Elevator R…
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire etage haut avec vue
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$800,565
Herzl Street near Salame Street Recent building 3 pieces 57m2 9m2 balcony Parking Cave Open view 2850000
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover bon emplacement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,40M
Very good location for this 4 pieces. Large living room. large bedrooms. Two terraces. l one of 8 m2 from the living room a second of 2 m2 from the bedroom. miklat A revival
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,74M
Rachi Street Tel-Aviv 5th floor (last floor) Duplex 83 m2 built (measured) Balconies 24 square meters 4 rooms 2.5 bathrooms renovated
Residential quarter Exquisite luxury apartment by the beach
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$9,55M
This modern 3-bedroom designer apartment offers a prime location on one of the most prestigious streets in Tel Aviv, overlooking the sea shore and beautiful beach promenade. With 170m2 of living space and a spacious 200m2 terrace, this apartment provides an ideal setting for enjoying breatht…
Residential quarter Bel appartement de 2 5 pieces avec vue mer dans un immeuble renove avec ascenseur et miklat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,01M
For sale in a small street near the namal tlv and Dizengoff (rue tsidon).. On the 3rd floor with elevator of a renovated building after tama 38. Apartment of 2.5 rooms of 61m2, partially renovated and in good general condition with new windows. Miklat in the building. Perfect for living or a…
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$828,655
Nahalat Benyamin Street 116 For sale Exclusive Recent building 2.5 pieces converted into 2 pieces 47 m2 with balcony 2nd floor Elevator Price : 2950.000
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing magnifique mini penthouse projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,74M
In Sheinkin's neighborhood, sublime new building. mini penthouse has sold PLAIN-PIED, Beautiful 3-room mini penthouse of 96 m2 + terrace of 40 m2 on the same level Apartment on the street, open view and very bright facing South East One bathroom + 2 Wc Rare product Don't miss it!
