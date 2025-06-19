Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Israel

Tel-Aviv
8
Jerusalem
25
Tel-Aviv District
8
Tel Aviv
8
64 properties total found
4 room apartment in Israel
4 room apartment
Israel
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
BZH A new exclusive rental nugget! Unbelievable! The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Ha…
$1,685
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
in the city center in a luxury building with swimming pool and 24/7 caretaker beautiful furn…
$1,376
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Apartment for rent 2 rooms 55m2 – Bet Hakerem, Jerusalem 3rd floor, Terrace without soucca, …
$1,742
per month
Penthouse 3 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Penthouse for rent with a breathtaking view of the Temple Mount in the heart of the Arnona n…
$2,809
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
For rent in the city center in a new boutique building developer in the luxurious Karden pro…
$1,629
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Location Jerusalem city center two steps from Ben Yehouda and tramway Building with elevator…
$1,699
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
For rent in the city center in a new boutique building promoter in the luxurious Karden proj…
$1,657
per month
4 room apartment in Israel
4 room apartment
Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
George Washington Street (Keter David Project) 4 room apartment, 120 m2 4th floor out of 8 F…
$4,214
per month
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
In the heart of Jerusalem, in a luxury building, very well maintained, beautiful 4 rooms for…
$2,275
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
In new project Very nice 2 rooms of 55 m2 with 9 m2 of terrace luxury building. + cellar and…
$1,405
per month
4 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 142 m²
LOOKING - TOUR WHITE CITY - HIGH-GAME APPARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH PARKING AND TERRASS Area: 135 …
$8,427
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
HIGHLY DEMANDED! In the city center, in the new and prestigious SAVYON VIEW tower of the de…
$1,798
per month
1 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
1 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 176 m²
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious corner desk of …
$3,708
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
LOCATION JERUSALEM CITY CENTER Recent luxury building with magnificent lobby and elevators. …
$1,629
per month
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
In the charming and green neighborhood of Baka, On Derech Beit Lehem Street, On the third an…
$2,640
per month
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Nice garden apartment. 5 pieces large garden. 2 bathrooms. The garden is large with an exit …
$4,157
per month
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
In the city center of Jerusalem, in a luxury building, 3 rooms of 75 m2 with 2 bathrooms. ve…
$2,303
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
For Rent: Monbaz 3, Downtown Floor: 6th Parts: 2 Balcony: Yes Parking : Yes Furnished: No Av…
$1,742
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
In the heart of the city center at the foot of the tramway, between the Magane Yeouda market…
$1,405
per month
3 room apartment in Netivot, Israel
3 room apartment
Netivot, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
In the new new district neve sharone, here is a 3-room apartment of 82 m2 with balcony of 12…
$787
per month
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
In the heart of the city center, a stone's throw from the tramway, a few minutes from the Ma…
$2,528
per month
4 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
New on the market in the city center of Jerusalem! For rent in the new and prestigious pro…
$3,371
per month
1 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
1 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Located in the prestigious King David Street, within an authentic, pastoral and quiet reside…
$1,545
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
This property is located in the Harav Kook residential complex, in the heart of downtown Jer…
$1,545
per month
5 room apartment in Israel
5 room apartment
Israel
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
For Rent – Beautiful apartment in Nat600, the most popular area Address: Nat600 – In the mo…
$2,669
per month
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
For Rent on Derech Beit Lehem – Charming Apartment in a Building Shop! In a sought after an…
$3,371
per month
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
New on the market! Long term rental in Ramat Denia/Ramat Sharet near Bayit Vagan. In a very …
$1,910
per month
3 room apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
For rent in a new boutique building on Lilienblum Street, near Rothschild and Nahalat Binyam…
$3,511
per month
3 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
3 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
In the city center of Jerusalem in the new Kiriat Alehoum neighborhood, 2 minutes walk from …
$2,247
per month
2 room apartment in Jerusalem, Israel
2 room apartment
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
In the Ramat Baka district 1 minute from Rivka Street in a beautiful building very nice 2 ro…
$1,685
per month
