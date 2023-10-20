Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$4,70M
9
ID: 25595
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale – Fabulous penthouse in a historic building in the heart of Tel Aviv! 5 pieces 4 bedrooms (including a secure room) 2 bathrooms 3 toilets Private roof terrace with possibility to install a Jacuzzi 130 m2 indoor + 20 m2 terrace + 70 m2 rooftop No parking Price : 15,000,000 NIS Contact us now for more information or a video visit.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse balcon sur la mer clair vue sur la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,82M
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,897
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,72M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashdod, Israel
from
$592,515
new apartment 4 rooms 100 m2 14m2 terrace new building central and developing location
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a bavli exclusivite
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a bavli exclusivite
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a bavli exclusivite
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a bavli exclusivite
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a bavli exclusivite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
Residential quarter Particulier
Residential quarter Particulier
Residential quarter Particulier
Residential quarter Particulier
Residential quarter Particulier
Residential quarter Particulier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,600
