Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
20/02/2026
$2,12M
05/05/2025
$1,90M
;
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
1
ID: 25843
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale – Spacious 3-room apartment Bograshov Located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, close to the beach, cafes, restaurants, shops and transport. Bograshov district offers a vibrant and central living environment, while remaining residential and pleasant. Total surface area: 93 m2 (87 m2 inside + 6 m2 terrace) 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Large living room and high-end kitchen Master suite with bathroom Secure room (Mamad) Completely renovated in 2022 with very high quality finishes Solid wood flooring, Mitsubishi air conditioning Terrace of 6 m2 without vis-à-vis 1st floor with elevator Private parking Modern and well maintained building (2011) Licence number: 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications