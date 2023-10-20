  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse

Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,405
20/02/2026
$9,405
20/04/2025
$8,427
;
4
ID: 25770
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français
LOOKING - TOUR WHITE CITY - HIGH-GAME APPARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH PARKING AND TERRASS Area: 135 m2 + terrace of 12 m2 4 pieces 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets Furnished (option without furniture) 1 parking space Sea view Luxury tour with all amenities: spa, gym, swimming pool, 24-hour security Price: NIS 30 000 Co-ownership fee: NIS 3,800

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,405
