  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion

Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 33562
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Nine for sale exclusively Duplex with garden in a brand new and beautiful building on Ben Gurion Boulevard. ***High-end architectural design: massive parquet imported from France, recessed panels, custom carpentry, high-noise Pandora doors, smart electricity, alarm and surveillance system, VRF Mitsubishi air conditioning, wireless irrigation and fertilization system, and much more.** On the upper level: living room, kitchen, master suite, office, shower room and a garden overlooking the living room. On the lower level: public space and two apartments with two beautiful and bright English courses (studio, cinema, gym, etc.). Total: 234 m2 built, plus 169 m2 of large well maintained garden and an English courtyard of 17 m2. Parking in a robotic facility. Backyard and quiet.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Nahariya, Israel
from
$956,175
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unite independante
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$815,100
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$893,475
Apartment for sale renovated in Ashdod of 154 m2 with cellar located in "HE" close to shops, schools, synagogues, bus
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications