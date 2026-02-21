  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Hadera
  Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Hadera, Israel

Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a recent building, in the Hadera Seaside district, in Givat Olga, Menahem Begin Street! Characteristics: - 5 pieces of about 120 m2, - Two terraces! 14 and 6 m2, - A beautiful living space with a nice dist…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Hadera, Israel
from
$962,445
BZH Exclusive in one of the flagship projects of the seaside, 'Hof Halavan de Hadera! The French department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you with a dream apartment in a very high standing building in front of the sea! Characteristics: ⭐️ 3 bedroom apartment (87 m2), ⭐️ On the 12th floor out…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
