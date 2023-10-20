  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
;
10
ID: 33426
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

In the heart of the city Nine and exclusive Yehuda Halevi 94 - New and exceptional building 4 beautiful new rooms with lift and mamad Parking Sun terrace Dependence/career-eater The apartment is located in the back, quiet! 4 rooms of 93 m2 + sunny terrace of 10 m2 3rd floor with elevator South/East orientation

Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,724
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Hadera, Israel
from
$652,080
