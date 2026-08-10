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Cottages for sale in Israel

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38 properties total found
Cottage 10 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 10 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
New ?? New ?? New ?? ? For sale – Givat Olga A house that will make you fall in love from t…
$1,60M
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Cottage 7 rooms in Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Israel
Rooms 7
Area 235 m²
On Harotem Street, the most sought after in neighborhood 06. Triplex apartment on three floo…
$1,33M
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Cottage 7 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 180 m²
Exclusively at RE/MAX Hadera, a rare private house of 7 rooms for sale in the HaPark distric…
$1,56M
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Cottage 7 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 180 m²
BZH In the residential and sought after area of Brandeis, RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusi…
$1,35M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Eilat, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
In the Ganim Bet district of Eilat, in the prestigious Aquarelle residence, on the edge of t…
$1,23M
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Cottage 6 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
BZH New exclusivity, in the category « COLLECTION » French Department of RE/MAX Hadera ✨Are …
$1,53M
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Cottage 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 129 m²
Cottage with potential for sale in the North of Netanya – Moshe Shapira Street Looking for …
$949,050
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Cottage 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 153 m²
BZ"H Discover this rare opportunity in the heart of Hadera! Located on the wide and pleasan…
$1,05M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Tel Mond, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Tel Mond, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
In the heart of the chic suburbs between Netanya and Raanana, central and pastoral. Cottage …
$1,56M
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Cottage 8 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Cottage 8 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 270 m²
For Sale: Phenomenal Cottage Nine in Ashdod – Youd Zayin District ???? ✨ Luxury – Comfort – …
$2,17M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Israel
Rooms 5
Area 167 m²
COTTAGE FOR SALE IN EILAT NEW 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Private parking Very quiet area and…
$1,25M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
BZH Are you dreaming of a house with garden in quiet and close to amenities and Beth'Habad?…
$1,32M
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Cottage 6 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a superb house completely tastefully renovated in the heart of th…
$1,35M
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Cottage 6 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 284 m²
Nice charming cottage located west of Raanana in a very quiet street. Renovated, large kitch…
$2,79M
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Cottage 6 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 170 m²
BZH New! New exclusive RE/MAX Hadera! We present you a new house of very high standing for …
$1,10M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Reference: AS 974 District : Youd Zain Beautiful new high standing cottage 5 pieces Area of …
$2,41M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Magnificent single storey 5 room semi-detached house like new! Private entrance from the str…
$2,10M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
For sale – Armon Hanatsiv, Eliyahu Hakim Street Charming family house with garden and outbui…
$1,83M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
In the heart of Bait Vegan, very nice cottage of 220 m2 habitable with 120 m2 terrace + 120 …
$2,55M
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Cottage 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Cottage 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 290 m²
?????????? For sale – Renovated house in Neve Dkalim, Ashkelon Charming house on one level …
$689,770
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Cottage 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious house, with its ple…
$1,02M
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3 room cottage in Eilat, Israel
3 room cottage
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Superb 3-room cottage of 86m2 with 2 bathrooms - with semi-Olympic swimming pool in the resi…
$482,850
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Cottage 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
House for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Ajami district in Jaffa, close to Hazaken VeHayam restaur…
$3,33M
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Cottage 7 rooms in Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Israel
Rooms 7
Area 235 m²
On the most sought-after Harotem Street in the 06th district. Triplex apartment on three flo…
$1,32M
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Cottage 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Cottage 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Cottage 4.5 rooms located in the center, on 2 floors with front and rear garden. 120 m2 livi…
$662,670
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Cottage 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Magnificent terraced house on one level 5 rooms as new! Private entrance to the street, 4 or…
$2,33M
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Cottage in Raanana, Israel
Cottage
Raanana, Israel
Area 257 m²
Nice cottage. Seven rooms. 3 bathrooms. Four toilets. Garden. We can build a swimming pool t…
$2,46M
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Cottage 6 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Cottage 6 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
The property in question is a well-maintained semi-detached house situated on a tranquil and…
$3,30M
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Cottage 5 rooms in Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
Cottage 5 rooms
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale – Kfar Saba A real advantage: you avoid the entire administrative phase and start …
$1,75M
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Cottage 7 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Cottage 7 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
?✨ Rare semi-detached house for sale in Rishonim / Gan Nahum district ✨? If you are looking…
$1,42M
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