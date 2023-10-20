  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage

Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33612
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located on Mendeli Street, one of Tel Aviv's most popular addresses, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just steps from the beach, prestigious hotels, cafes and entertainment in the city centre, while offering a quiet residential setting. It is a bright 3 room apartment of 70 m2, located on the 4th floor with elevator. Its north and east orientations ensure beautiful natural brightness and excellent ventilation throughout the day. The building is well maintained, secured by digicode and has a shelter (miklat). The property is currently being rented, offering an immediate interest for an investor. An ideal opportunity for a main residence, a foot-to-earth or a heritage investment close to the sea.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$573,705
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
Residential quarter Au centre bonne occasion renove
Netanya, Israel
from
$613,206
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Le charme rare dun duplex avec terrasses de reve et jardin a ramat sharet jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,762
In a quiet and green environment of Ramat Sharet, discover an exceptional duplex where space, light and serenity meet. This 146 m2 property offers a large living room with dining room opening onto two huge terraces of 70 m2 and 30 m2, overlooking the valley and bathing the space of light. Th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif
Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif
Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif
Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif
Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif
Show all Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif
Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
This announcement represents a remarkable opportunity to acquire two independent properties located in the historic Jewish quarter of Jerusalem, just 600 metres from the Lamentation Wall. These residences offer extraordinary views of the Old Town and Har HaBait, combining exclusivity and pan…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications