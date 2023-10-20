Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,49M
20/02/2026
$5,49M
28/04/2025
$4,92M
;
20
ID: 25795
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

FOR SALE - NEW PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE PISCINE IN KEREM HATEIMANIM, TEL-AVIV-YAFO 6th and last floor 140 m2 living space 60 m2 of balconies 70 m2 of private roof terrace 30 m2 private swimming pool 5 pieces 2 private parking spaces 1 private storage room Views and unique atmosphere A few steps from the beach Price: NIS 17,500,000 Contact: Megane Agency: Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 2 % + VAT

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

