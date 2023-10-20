Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
FOR SALE - NEW PENTHOUSE WITH PRIVATE PISCINE IN KEREM HATEIMANIM, TEL-AVIV-YAFO
6th and last floor
140 m2 living space
60 m2 of balconies
70 m2 of private roof terrace
30 m2 private swimming pool
5 pieces
2 private parking spaces
1 private storage room
Views and unique atmosphere
A few steps from the beach
Price: NIS 17,500,000
Contact: Megane
Agency: Premium Real Estate
Agency fees : 2 % + VAT
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
