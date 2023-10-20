  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv

Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
20/02/2026
$1,52M
07/04/2025
$1,36M
;
10
ID: 25686
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
Superb apartment with open view, a few minutes from Gordon Beach - 3 rooms – 1 bedroom, 1 smaller room and living room - 6th floor with elevator - Surface: 60 m2 living space + 8 m2 of terrace - New apartment, decorated by an architect - Fujitsu Central Air Conditioning - Mamad (safe room) - Design lighting throughout the apartment (Yair Doram and Dor Kimchi) - "Novo" kitchen with central island - TV wall and custom furniture in concrete imitation wood, provided for a screen of 65 - Electric roller shutters at all windows and exits to the balcony - Placard integrated into the room - Open view to the east and north, without possibility of future construction in front - Covered balcony with retractable glass closure Price: NIS 4 850 000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications