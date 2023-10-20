  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement proche de la mer renove

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Hovevei Tsion, residential street 2 steps from the beach 3 rooms renovated with spacious living room, fully equipped kitchen and very nice balcony 80m2 Balcony 2 shower rooms Second floor Elevator Parking 5.800.000 Nis

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Cottage de 5 pieces haut de gamme
Hadera, Israel
from
$4,076
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,36M
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,70M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
New for exclusive sale! 17 Bloch Street, close to municipal park and all entertainment venues In a new and elegant project of the promoter "Shalom and Natan" After obtaining the building permit, there will be: A 3-room apartment with optimal layout 69 m2 living space + 12 m2 of sunny terrac…
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$498,465
at the marina, 1 minute from the beach, very nice business 3 room apartment of 60 m2 with terrace of 12 m2 with a very nice sea view underground parking
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,32M
MAGNIFIC 5 PARTS AT BAT YAM AYAM PARK WITH RICHON LETSION PROXIMITY. FULL SEA VIEW! NEAR ALL TRADES, CUNTRY CLUB, ECOLES, RESTAURANTS AND PLAGE. SOME TRAMWAY MINUTES
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications