  Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee

A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
;
10
ID: 33483
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
