  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces dans un nouveau projet boulevard nordau

Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces dans un nouveau projet boulevard nordau

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
;
2
ID: 33431
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
**Exceptional opportunity for only 8 days** (Signature until 31/12/2025) 4 room apartment ideal for families! Boulevard Nordau, Old North ???? *RAYK Group Quality Project* Exclusive ????? ✨ 116 m2 living space ✨ Sun terrace of 10 m2 ✨ 4 pieces with optimal layout ✨ Private parking space with robot ✨ North-West orientation ***Availability: August 2028*** No agency fees

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$432,630
excellent investment product, non-occupation rate 0. central location, new building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Residential quarter Rez de jardin en duplex lesprit dune maison en ville 1042026
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,734
A duplex garden ground thought like a house in town. 150 m2 living space spread over two levels, with a real separation between living spaces and night spaces. The living room opens directly onto a private garden of 100 m2, allowing you to fully enjoy the outdoors on a daily basis. The pro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications