  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon

Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
20/02/2026
$2,98M
09/04/2025
$2,67M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 25716
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
APARTMENT 4 PARTS WITH SEA VIEW – TWO NOT FROM THE GORDON PLAGE Area: 94 m2 built + 10 m2 terrace Floor: 1 of 7 Parts: 4 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Parking : 2 Discover the perfect balance between comfort, style and privileged location in this superb 4-room apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv. Located on Gordon Street, this property offers an ideal urban lifestyle – just a minute's walk from cafes, restaurants, beaches, hotels, synagogues, gyms and supermarkets. Everything you need on a daily basis is within reach. Price: IL 9,500,000 Contact us now to arrange a visit.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,51M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$363,660
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Show all Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,675
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
Price on request
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Show all Residential quarter Au centre
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$899,745
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications