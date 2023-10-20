Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique immeuble neuf preserve

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$3,43M
20/02/2026
$3,43M
12/05/2025
$3,08M
4
ID: 25943
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale! Unique duplex penthouse in a recently preserved boutique building Pitch of choice, close to Shenkin Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv The new tram line is just 2 minutes walk away 140 m2 living space 80 m2 of private rooftop Located in a rare and architecturally designed building Originally: 4 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms Current Configuration: 3 bedrooms slept 2 bathrooms 1 additional toilet upstairs Large parental suite created by combining two pieces A new public park will be right in front of the building Cellar : 2 cellars Price charged: ILS 10,900,000

Location on the map

