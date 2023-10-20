Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
This luxurious property in the prestigious Yoo Towers of Tel Aviv offers an exceptional life experience thanks to its sophisticated design and privileged location. Created by the famous architect Orly Shrem, the apartment extends over 313 m2 on a high floor of the iconic building designed by Philippe Starck, with two balconies of 12 m2 each. Merging two apartments in one, the space enjoys high ceilings and stunning views of the city and the sea.
The fully furnished apartment includes a spacious double-height living room, a sumptuous master suite with private balcony and wet sauna, an additional bedroom currently used as an office, a secure interior room (Mamad) transformed into a dressing room, as well as a design kitchen equipped with high-end appliances from the best world brands.
Residents of the Yoo Towers enjoy exclusive amenities such as a business lounge, a luxurious spa with a fully equipped gym, a semi-Olympic swimming pool, 24-hour security and impeccably maintained outdoor areas. This property offers a perfect blend of elegance, functionality and comfort for those looking for an extraordinary lifestyle.
Parking : 3
Please contact us for more details and to arrange a visit to this apartment.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return