Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,25M
8
ID: 33577
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
New exclusive sale! A unique and rare mini-penthouse for style lovers Located at 49 Yehuda HaMaccabi Street In a new building built by Metropolis! Apartment 3 rooms with 74 m2 living space + 31 m2 balcony. Beautiful and spacious accommodation. Sixth floor! A cozy master bedroom with balcony. 2 bathrooms and a shower. A separate parking space (with surcharge). The apartment offers high-end services: Kitchen Hacker (German) and appliances Esko and Gurnier. Floor heating throughout the apartment! Parquet triple thickness and Custom carpentry throughout the apartment! Alarm system. Audio system. Home automation.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Ask all your questions
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
