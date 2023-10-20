Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Beautifully designed and fully furnished, this two-bedroom apartment is ready to accommodate its new owners immediately. Located in the prestigious Noga district, it enjoys a privileged location just steps from the beach, the Tel Aviv Promenade, the tram station, the HaTachana cultural complex, Ha-Mesila Park and the charming historic Neve Tzedek district.
As part of an exclusive residential project, this property perfectly combines strategic location and high-end lifestyle. Residents benefit from refined finishes that meet international standards, as well as premium common spaces including a business lounge, a fully equipped gym and a private club with a cinema.
A surface area of approximately 56 m2, supplemented by two balconies totalling 10 m2, the apartment enjoys a triple exposure South, West and East, guaranteeing brightness and comfort throughout the day. It includes a smart home system, VRF air conditioning, custom carpentry, a secure shelter (mamad) on the floor – also used as a gym – and a private parking space.
This residence embodies a rare combination of elegance, functionality and central location, offering a sophisticated life experience in the heart of one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods.
