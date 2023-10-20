Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman

  1. Realting.com
  A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman

A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
;
9
ID: 33462
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Ideally located on Frishman Street, opposite Masaryk Square and close to Rabin Square, this apartment enjoys a central and highly sought after location in the heart of Tel Aviv. In a well maintained building with lift and miklat, discover a 3 rooms of about 100 m2, located on the 4th floor. The apartment has been completely renovated, with the complete replacement of the infrastructure (electricity, plumbing), and offers modern and elegant services. It has a large living-dining area, a generous parental suite and high ceilings bringing volume and character. A small terrace facing Masaryk Square completes this property. Loved apartment combining charm, comfort and premium location Price: NIS 5,650,000.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

