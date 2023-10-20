Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Ideally located on Frishman Street, opposite Masaryk Square and close to Rabin Square, this apartment enjoys a central and highly sought after location in the heart of Tel Aviv.
In a well maintained building with lift and miklat, discover a 3 rooms of about 100 m2, located on the 4th floor.
The apartment has been completely renovated, with the complete replacement of the infrastructure (electricity, plumbing), and offers modern and elegant services.
It has a large living-dining area, a generous parental suite and high ceilings bringing volume and character.
A small terrace facing Masaryk Square completes this property.
Loved apartment combining charm, comfort and premium location
Price: NIS 5,650,000.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return