  Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
;
4
ID: 33383
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
For sale at 29 rue Bari, a prestigious and sought after address. Close to the tramway. In the prestigious real estate program TAMA of the developer Boulevard, currently in the construction phase (payment of costs and obtaining the imminent building permit) ! 4 room apartment (119 m2 living space + 11 m2 of sunny terrace) on the 2nd floor. Façade with wide openings. Orientation: South and East. Optimal arrangement. (Architect: Gidi Bar Orian). Underground parking. Rent received during construction (as estimated by an expert). Planned delivery: Summer 2028.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
