Residential quarter Superbe studio pres du shuk hacarmel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$749,265
ID: 33909
Last update: 23/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

8 Carmel Street (one minute from the sea) New and exclusive Studio of about 50 m2 (separate living and room) Facing and charming! Bright and functional 2nd and a half floor (without elevator) East-West orientation

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

