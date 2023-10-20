  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv

Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$877,800
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33574
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exclusive sale Located at 36 rue Bilu (Lunz corner), in the sought after downtown area In a beautiful building preserved (about 4 years ago) Studio with mezzanine Unique! Very high ceilings Area: 46 m2 plus mezzanine of 17 m2. Ground floor: Kitchen, bathroom and bathroom. The mezzanine includes a wardrobe and a space for washing machine, dryer and electric radiator. The apartment is renovated, bright and comfortable! Electrical windows

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,95M
Residential quarter 2 pieces haneviim centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$918,555
Residential quarter Baka penthouse duplex
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
Residential quarter Super appartement neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$808,830
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$877,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage
Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage
Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage
Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage
Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage
Show all Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage
Residential quarter A louer a ashdod appartement 5 pieces quotkineret 2quot dans un petit immeuble de 4 etages avec seulement 2 appartements par etage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,975
rent, apartment 5 rooms Kineret 2, in a low building of 4 floors with only 2 apartments per floor. Includes a mamad (safe room), a balcony and of course an elevator. Spacious apartment, very bright, with magnificent views. Ideal location: 1 minute walk from Yod Alef shopping centre and 3 min…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa a renover potentiel construction
Residential quarter Villa a renover potentiel construction
Jerusalem, Israel
Price on request
In Guivat Chaoul, quiet and central, two-storey villa with construction potential available and garden. Suitable for both an individual and an institution (school, synagogue, etc.). The villa is now divided into two three-room apartments, each with an independent entrance. Land of 190 m2. Ex…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Show all Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Beautiful apartment located on the 15th floor. Stunning view of all Tel Aviv and the sea. Interior decorator. Swimming pool, gym and terrace on the 48th floor. The apartment has 2 bedrooms plus the mamad turns into a dressing room. living room, dining area and kitchen in soft and pleasant sh…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications