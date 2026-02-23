  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Tel Aviv Subdistrict, Israel

Tel-Aviv
133
Bat Yam
24
Ramat Gan
2
Tel Aviv
171
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Show all Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Residential quarter La perle rare t3 a tel aviv a 2 pas de la mer classe monument historique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Show all Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
At 3 Zion Boulevard Street, a prestigious and highly sought after address. A unique, spacious, bright and beautiful apartment! On the 5th floor, this apartment enjoys excellent traffic on four axes! A 5-room apartment with great potential and ideal arrangement. Built area of 146.5 m2* (g…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 4 5 pieces avec vue mer dans le complexe gan hair bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,25M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
OneOne
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
Ideally located in the heart of Tel Aviv, on the prestigious Dizengoff street, at the intersection of Jabotinsky and Bazel streets, one of the most popular areas of the city, renowned for its cafes, shops and unique atmosphere. Apartment in a recently renovated building as part of the TAMA …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,52M
Luxury Apartment for Sale 4,5 rooms Exceptional residence very high-end located in the heart of the Namal de Tel Aviv, offering stunning panoramic views of the sea, definitely unobstructed. Details of the property Interior surface area: 177 m2 Balcony: 18 m2 Floor: 6th Parking : 2 pla…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Located at 9 Barry Street, in a new building of standing. Beautiful 3 room apartment of 85 m2 with balcony of 12 m2. Second floor, back. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two elevators. Cadastral parking space and cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,58M
This penthouse represents the ultimate luxury in Tel Aviv, offering a harmonious blend of sophisticated design and privileged location. Nestled in a quiet street near Kikar HaMedina, this residence offers easy access to lively cafes, kindergartens and first-class schools, green parks, elegan…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,389
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances High profitability in case of rental AirbnB because high demand and occupancy rates in t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
8 Mapu Street For sale exclusively Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment completely renovated! In a classified building, apartment of 47 m2 on the ground floor, 2 minutes from the sea. Ideal for investment or main residence
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,65M
Located in the shop building "Ma'ale HaTzofim" in Ramat Gan, designed and built by the famous architectural firm "Feigin Architects". The building was completed in 2020 and is considered a prestigious and unique project with one of the highest construction standards in Israel. The building h…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
5 Hevra Hadasha Street Quiet street near Kikar Hamedina and main roads. In a new project under construction by a real estate fund! Nice quiet and bright apartment 5 rooms (including basement) 5th floor (very high) 121 m2 plus a balcony of 12 m2 with open and unobstructed views! Renovated kit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv yaffo residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv yaffo residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv yaffo residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv yaffo residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv yaffo residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv yaffo residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
Niche in the heart of a green residence with sea water pool .an apartment of 2 rooms with sea view. request to be rerachichi. The residence is beautiful just behind the port of Yaffo.Seawater pool. Spa. very large cellar. 1 parking lot. Mamad included
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Show all Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
New for exclusive sale! 9 Professor Shor Street In a new real estate program signed Adam Shuster Spacious 4 room apartment Living area of 98 m2 + sun terrace of 12 m2! 4th floor (building with 2 elevators) The apartment is very bright thanks to its large windows. Renovated kitchen. The apar…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Only a few steps from Shouk HaCarmel, Shenkin Street, Rothschild Boulevard and a 5-minute walk from the beach this unique duplex penthouse is located in a completely renovated street, within a new boutique building with preserved architecture, on the 5th floor with elevator. Main characteri…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
For exclusive sale In the heart of the city, 57 rue Melchett Close to Ben Zion Boulevard and a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard In a new boutique building Magnificent duplex penthouse, tastefully arranged 4 rooms, 5th floor, west view 112 m2 + about 32 m2 sunny terraces Lower level: 3 b…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 2 pieces aere et lumineux nord tlv 1 minute de la plage et du namal ben yehuda dizengoff super investissement loyer mensuel 7500 nis
Residential quarter 2 pieces aere et lumineux nord tlv 1 minute de la plage et du namal ben yehuda dizengoff super investissement loyer mensuel 7500 nis
Residential quarter 2 pieces aere et lumineux nord tlv 1 minute de la plage et du namal ben yehuda dizengoff super investissement loyer mensuel 7500 nis
Residential quarter 2 pieces aere et lumineux nord tlv 1 minute de la plage et du namal ben yehuda dizengoff super investissement loyer mensuel 7500 nis
Residential quarter 2 pieces aere et lumineux nord tlv 1 minute de la plage et du namal ben yehuda dizengoff super investissement loyer mensuel 7500 nis
Residential quarter 2 pieces aere et lumineux nord tlv 1 minute de la plage et du namal ben yehuda dizengoff super investissement loyer mensuel 7500 nis
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$830,775
Superb investment in the north of Tel Aviv, and very pleasant to live. In a new shop building after TAMA - high standing - 2 rooms of 45 m2 renovated and optimized by an architect - 3 meters high under ceiling - quiet and bright facing South - fully furnished - Shelter in the building (Miklat)
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Show all Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Herzliya, Israel
from
$16,46M
The Zamenhof Residence is an extraordinary property that embodies privacy, luxury and comfort at the highest level. Located in the peaceful and pastoral area of Herzliya B, close to the prestigious Kfar Shmaryahu, it enjoys a privileged location in one of the city's most popular areas. In ad…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Show all Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
FOR SALE – 2 PARTS – AMERICAN COLONY – TEL-AVIV Apartment 50 m2 + terrace 7 m2, in new high standing building Located on the 1st floor, in absolute calm, spirit village in the middle of town Bright living room with open kitchen Spacious room (Mamad included) On foot: Alma beach, Jaffa, Ne…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Show all Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
EXCLUSIVENESS – FOR SALE ???? Shenkin, close to the Carmel market Premium location – a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard, the Carmel Market and the sea. Duplex penthouse located in a new shop building with elevator. ✨ Main features: • 135 m2 indoors + 46 m2 terraces • Bright living roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$830,775
Bat Yam - IDF Street Apartment crossing West/East 4 rooms 106 m2 with charming terrace of about 13m2 (1 master with bathroom + 2 bedrooms of which 1 mamad) Parking space included 4th floor with elevator New building in good condition and well maintained. Highlights: Large bright living roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rez de chaussee avec terrasse au coeur de shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$539,220
In the heart of Bat Yam, on a very popular central street, this apartment enjoys an ideal location: just 400 meters from the sea and close to all amenities of everyday life, shops and transport. Apartment 3 rooms bright 74m2 3rd floor with elevator Central location, near sea and amenities …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Show all Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
For sale exclusively In the new North Quarter In the prestigious Nehardea Tower On the 11th floor, open and green view Facing the street 4.5 room apartment with large common area 127.6 m2 + 12 m2 of sunny terrace The apartment is triple air-conditioned. Very bright and quiet It includes a ma…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Show all Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,80M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
New on sale exclusively In the heart of the city, quiet and charming street close to the theatres 12 Yosef Eliyahu Street Apartment of 111 m2, 1st floor with elevator To be completely renovated Triple exposure (East, West and South) Surrounded by greenery
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
This charming apartment located in the heart of Tel Aviv offers an exceptional opportunity for both investors and those looking for a private residence. Ideally located just five minutes walk from the beach, it is located between the enchanting Neve Tzedek district and the lively Nahalat Bin…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Unique duplex-penthouse apartment, ideally located on the 4th and top floor. Surrounded by greenery. 3 rooms2 bathrooms and toilet. 1st level: large living room with kitchen, Another room with bathroom and toilet. 71 m2 + balcony of about 2 m2. 2nd level: particularly luxurious parental suit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$971,850
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Located at the junction of Neve Tzedek, Florentine and the Charles Clore Park district, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just a few minutes walk from the sea, the Carmel market and the lively heart of Tel Aviv. Elifelet Street is known for its quiet and residential atmosphere, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
Located on Frishman Street, a minute's walk from the sea, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv. The very sought after street offers immediate access to beaches, cafes, restaurants and prestigious hotels, while remaining pleasant to live. In a renovated bui…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Beautiful new 3-room apartment located on the 2nd floor of a modern building, enjoying excellent brightness thanks to its corner position. Property Details: • Living area : 60 m2 • Terraces: 13 m2 • 2nd floor with elevator • Parking space included • High-end finishes Advanced home automatio…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga
Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga
Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Beautiful 2. rooms + balcony; Made entirely by a renowned designer architect in the prestigious project of Yossi Avrahami in NOGA, facing the beach, surrounded by trendy café, restaurants, wine bars, artist workshops and theatre. Access to working space, gym and pilates room, 24/7 guard
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
For sale at 29 rue Bari, a prestigious and sought after address. Close to the tramway. In the prestigious real estate program TAMA of the developer Boulevard, currently in the construction phase (payment of costs and obtaining the imminent building permit) ! 4 room apartment (119 m2 living s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Show all Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Beautiful apartment located on the 15th floor. Stunning view of all Tel Aviv and the sea. Interior decorator. Swimming pool, gym and terrace on the 48th floor. The apartment has 2 bedrooms plus the mamad turns into a dressing room. living room, dining area and kitchen in soft and pleasant sh…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
Superb investment and very pleasant to live In a quiet and sunny street, one minute from the beach and the Hacarmel market, 3 airy rooms of 72m2 with 3 meters high under ceiling, very bright 4 air exposures, closed balcony with possibility of opening, on the 2nd high floor of a well preserve…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Spectacular penthouse in a new building (2021) – Close to Shuk HaCarmel & Nahalat Binyamin Located on Gruzenberg Street, just a few steps from the market, the beach and the most vibrant places in Tel Aviv, this rare penthouse offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort and privileged location…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$987,525
Exclusive sale: Micha Street, Old North, Quiet and Border View In a classified building, typical of Tel Aviv, on the 2nd floor, a beautiful 2 room apartment bright and well preserved. Living area of about 60 m2 + sunny terrace of about 7 m2. The apartment, bathed in light, offers great pote…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Half floor luxury sky villa infinity tower tel aviv
Residential quarter Half floor luxury sky villa infinity tower tel aviv
Residential quarter Half floor luxury sky villa infinity tower tel aviv
Residential quarter Half floor luxury sky villa infinity tower tel aviv
Residential quarter Half floor luxury sky villa infinity tower tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Half floor luxury sky villa infinity tower tel aviv
Residential quarter Half floor luxury sky villa infinity tower tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,62M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$815,100
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Show all Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
Ideally located on Frishman Street, opposite Masaryk Square and close to Rabin Square, this apartment enjoys a central and highly sought after location in the heart of Tel Aviv. In a well maintained building with lift and miklat, discover a 3 rooms of about 100 m2, located on the 4th floor. …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement proche de la mer renove
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement proche de la mer renove
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement proche de la mer renove
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement proche de la mer renove
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement proche de la mer renove
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement proche de la mer renove
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement proche de la mer renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,82M
Hovevei Tsion, residential street 2 steps from the beach 3 rooms renovated with spacious living room, fully equipped kitchen and very nice balcony 80m2 Balcony 2 shower rooms Second floor Elevator Parking 5.800.000 Nis
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,27M
Exceptional and rare penthouse of 176m2 terrace with rooftop of 32m2 Shabazi street in the heart of Neve Tzedek! Lower level: 3 comfortable bedrooms including a master suite with private balcony of 5 m2, 2 modern bathrooms and a small intimate living room. Upper level: a superb 32 m2 rooft…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$689,387
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Ideally located in the heart of Neve Tzedek, Rue Rishonim, this rare duplex with sea view offers a privileged address in one of the most emblematic areas of Tel Aviv, a few minutes walk from the beaches, Rothschild and HaTahana. A surface of about 89m2 in duplex, it offers 3 bright rooms, a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Residential quarter Superbe 25 pieces a vendre devant le park hayarkon dans un immeuble renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,29M
For sale exclusively, on the park Yarkon 42 Ussishkin Street building renovated in 2012 apartment of 2.5 rooms, 68 m2 (gross surface) east-west, sunny exposure 3rd floor, with elevator building with shelter registration of condominiums
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$815,100
Apartment 2 rooms of 40 m2 Located on the 1st floor on Dizengoff Street, near Jabotinsky, in the heart of Tel Aviv. The area offers a complete urban life, combining shops, cafes, restaurants and accessibility. The property was designed by an architect, with optimized layout and neat finish…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Droyanov Street, very quiet little street close to Bograshov Street and the sea Corner building Apartment 104m2 in the cadastre Lots of enclosed balconies so you can say easy 115m2 Fully clear view Very bright All Guidance Very quiet Close to the beach 2nd floor No elevator, miklat Possibi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rare opportunite a ne surtout pas manquer dans le prestigieux et tres demande complex gindi tour 3 un 4 pieces balcon parking mamad a moins de 50000 nis le metre carre
Residential quarter Rare opportunite a ne surtout pas manquer dans le prestigieux et tres demande complex gindi tour 3 un 4 pieces balcon parking mamad a moins de 50000 nis le metre carre
Residential quarter Rare opportunite a ne surtout pas manquer dans le prestigieux et tres demande complex gindi tour 3 un 4 pieces balcon parking mamad a moins de 50000 nis le metre carre
Residential quarter Rare opportunite a ne surtout pas manquer dans le prestigieux et tres demande complex gindi tour 3 un 4 pieces balcon parking mamad a moins de 50000 nis le metre carre
Residential quarter Rare opportunite a ne surtout pas manquer dans le prestigieux et tres demande complex gindi tour 3 un 4 pieces balcon parking mamad a moins de 50000 nis le metre carre
Residential quarter Rare opportunite a ne surtout pas manquer dans le prestigieux et tres demande complex gindi tour 3 un 4 pieces balcon parking mamad a moins de 50000 nis le metre carre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
4 room apartment, 77 m2 + 16 m2 balcony, with Mamad and parking in the prestigious Tour 3 of the GINDI project that offers luxury services - Roof top access - GYM - Swimming pool and many more
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Apartment for sale – Tel Aviv (Small street between Sderot Chen and Dizengoff) Price charged: NIS 7,590,000 Located in a new and modern boutique building with only 5 residents, this luxury apartment offers an ideal combination of comfort, privacy and contemporary design, in the heart of a …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
Located in a quiet street with a European character, between Neve Tzedek, Kerem HaTeimanim and the seafront (300 m). Popular area with treed alleys, cafes, shops and village spirit. On foot: beaches, Tayelet, Carmel, Shabazi, Herzl, restaurants, future tramway. About 70 m2 on the 1st floor …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,68M
For sale – Exceptional goods, single on the market American Colony District – Tel Aviv–Jaffa In a very high standing building with indoor courtyard, gym and table tennis room, discover an absolutely unique apartment, offering total calm and spectacular panoramic views of the sea and Jaffa.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Ideal location next to Shenkin Street near the Shouk Hacarmel apartment3 rooms 93 m2 + 8.5 m2 balcony 4th floor behind (very quiet) parking space in a robotic system Be careful! Compared to the apartment plan, the small room adjoining the kitchen has been removed C IS A 3 PIECES
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$705,375
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
For sale – Renovated family apartment, premium location Tel Aviv Located in one of the most sought after areas in the north centre of Tel Aviv, close to Kikar HaMedina and Hayarkon Park, this bright apartment of 96 m2 offers an ideal configuration for family life in a quiet and residential …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,98M
One of the most private and elegant buildings in the heart of the city. Located on the 4th floor on 5. Property Details: 180 m2 on one level + two balconies of 5 m2 each 3 bedrooms + one office 3 toilets and 2 bathrooms 2 standard underground parking spaces + storage space Option for a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Show all Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
For sale – Exclusive rooftop duplex, Rue Dizengoff, Tel Aviv Exceptional address on one of Tel Aviv's most popular streets, in the heart of cultural, shopping and a few minutes from the beaches. Main features: New duplex – 6th and 7th floors 4 pieces – triple orientation Level 6 : 62 m2 + …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$752,400
Apartment to renovate 4 rooms 105m2+ balcony 15m2 with open view Possibility of transformation into 5 pieces Floor 5 of 8 with elevator 300 meters from the sea te 400 meters from the tram linking Bat Yam to Tel Aviv in 12 minutes Excellent rental investment (estimated rental value of 5,00…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
For sale in the Bavli district 20 Herzog Street On the 10th floor of a well-maintained building. Unobstructed view and exceptional brightness. 4 pieces of 117 m2 that can be converted into 5. A parental suite and many storage facilities. Very spacious stay, ideal for a family. Triple ventil…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Nice apartment with 5 rooms. Located in the city centre of hertzylia. Close to all commodits. The apartment has 2 bathrooms with a laundry area. ( 3 toilets) 1 large living room and modern kitchen. mamad. parking lot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Show all Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,64M
This luxurious property in the prestigious Yoo Towers of Tel Aviv offers an exceptional life experience thanks to its sophisticated design and privileged location. Created by the famous architect Orly Shrem, the apartment extends over 313 m2 on a high floor of the iconic building designed by…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
For Sale – Apartment 3 rooms ideal for investment, foot-to-earth or first acquisition ????? Quiet street near Bograshov and the sea – Tel Aviv–Jaffa Price: 4,480,000 Located in a new and highly sought after building, this apartment enjoys a central location while offering an exceptional cal…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 3 pieces a tel aviv rue shalom alekhem
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 3 pieces a tel aviv rue shalom alekhem
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 3 pieces a tel aviv rue shalom alekhem
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 3 pieces a tel aviv rue shalom alekhem
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 3 pieces a tel aviv rue shalom alekhem
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe 3 pieces a tel aviv rue shalom alekhem
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 3 pieces a tel aviv rue shalom alekhem
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Apartment 3 rooms – 63 m2 Pleasant balcony to enjoy the tel-aviienne atmosphere Located on the 1st floor (building without elevator) Presence of a secure shelter (miklat) in the building Completely renovated by interior architect: high-end finishes and space optimization A rare and exclus…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Top affaire
Residential quarter Top affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$658,350
Excellent case! 4-room apartment from a sale by a court administrator. Requires complete renovation. Great potential. A real opportunity not to be missed!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Apartment of 3 rooms with mamad . Ramat Aviv in the new neighborhood of lamed haradach . Glassed bays in angle a lot of light.. Close to the new beach promenade and beaches. Excellent investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Show all Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
For sale exclusively, in Nahalat Yitzhak district, 4 rue Binyamini, quiet and central street, in a well maintained building, on the first floor, of a gross area of approximately 102 m2, apartment of 4 rooms, spacious and comfortable, a shower and 2 toilets, hot water 24/7 and underfloor heat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Show all Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,88M
New for sale exclusively 7 Dizengoff Street Close to Habima Square and Rothschild Boulevard, in the heart of the city Close to tramway Large spacious apartment About 110 m2 4,5 rooms including a master suite with bathroom (Opportunity to easily create 5 spacious rooms) Pleasant sunny terrac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
For sale at 29 rue Bari, a prestigious and sought after address. Close to the tramway. In the prestigious real estate program TAMA of the developer Boulevard, currently in the construction phase (payment of costs and obtaining the imminent building permit) ! 4 room apartment (119 m2 living s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Show all Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Nahalat Binyamin Street, in the centre of Tel Aviv, on the pedestrian and artistic side. District between Carmel Market, Neve Tzedek and Rothschild, walking from the beach. Classified and restored building, Apartment 3 rooms of about 60 m2 + balcony 4 m2. 1st floor (equivalent 2nd), high …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Show all Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
New for sale exclusively! Located at 46 Yehoshua Ben Nun Street Close to the prestigious Basel complex In a building under renovation (Tama 1) Currently owned by Ohana Group. A beautiful 2-room apartment of 66 m2 will be available (3 possible pieces) First floor Orientation: West and South …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
For sale – Lev Ha的ir, Tel Aviv – Simtat Laan Discover this charming apartment located in the heart of Lev Ha Simtat Laan is a rare pearl: a small residential alley, discreet and peaceful, sought by connoisseurs. A few steps away from the large lively streets, it offers absolute calm while…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec parking et mamad dans lev hair
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
In the heart of the city Nine and exclusive Yehuda Halevi 94 - New and exceptional building 4 beautiful new rooms with lift and mamad Parking Sun terrace Dependence/career-eater The apartment is located in the back, quiet! 4 rooms of 93 m2 + sunny terrace of 10 m2 3rd floor with elevator So…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
Located in one of the most popular areas of northern Tel-Aviv, Ben Yehuda Street, this apartment enjoys a sought after urban environment, close to the sea, shops, transport, cafes and cycle paths. The neighbourhood, in the midst of architectural renewal thanks to the TAMA 38 projects, is now…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,95M
Discover the luxury of living in Tel Aviv with this brand new penthouse occupying an entire floor, ideally located in the prestigious alleys surrounding Kikar Hamedina, right in the centre of Tel Aviv. This exclusive property offers privacy, sophistication and exceptional design in a prime u…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Herzliya, Israel
from
$874,665
Apartment of 4 rooms close to Reichmann University. Miklat in the building. Sitting on a very pleasant street. Perfect for a first purchase or investment. Very much for rent
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec piscine dans un nouveau projet du vieux nord
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec piscine dans un nouveau projet du vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,20M
A magnificent penthouse in the heart of Tel Aviv's most beautiful avenue, Boulevard Nordau, in the old north A quality project signed exclusively by the RAYK Group 123 m2 of living space A rare sunny terrace of 23 m2 ideal to receive A private roof terrace of 55 m2 with swimming pool 4 piece…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
Ben Yehuda street close to Frishman Street, Apartment 2 rooms of 45 m2 7 m2 balcony 3rd floor Elevator Mamad 2 minutes walk from the beach At the back, facing west and very bright Investment or small foot on land adorable
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Droyanov Street, very quiet little street close to Bograshov Street and the sea Corner building Apartment 104m2 in the cadastre Lots of enclosed balconies so you can say easy 115m2 Fully clear view Very bright All Guidance Very quiet Close to the beach 2nd floor No elevator, miklat Possibi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable balcon sur la mer bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$877,800
Exclusive sale Located at 36 rue Bilu (Lunz corner), in the sought after downtown area In a beautiful building preserved (about 4 years ago) Studio with mezzanine Unique! Very high ceilings Area: 46 m2 plus mezzanine of 17 m2. Ground floor: Kitchen, bathroom and bathroom. The mezzanine inclu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Show all Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
NEVE TZEDEK – FACE SEA Apartment 2 rooms – Recent building of standing Location: Heart of Neve Tzedek, one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods Facing the sea and the Tayelet Nearby: cafes, shops, Suzanne Dellal, restaurants, galleries, transport Description of property: Interior …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Show all Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,87M
A luxurious dream house in Neve Tzedek – 4 Neve Shalom Street, for exclusive sale. In the heart of the most beautiful and prestigious district of Tel Aviv, on the very popular street Neve Shalom, a 5-minute walk from the train station and the sea. A rare house with spectacular beauty awaits…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pres dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
For sale in exclusivite rue Antigonus, near the park hayarkon and kikar Milano Superb 3 rooms of 62m2 + 10 m2 balcony Located on the 4th floor of a building currently being renovated. 6 months. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Decage view and very bright
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
In a new building, Lilienblum Street, close to Neve Tzedek, Rothschild Boulevard and Nahalat Binyamin. Apartment 3 rooms, 72 m2. Balcony in open view façade * Bright apartment, well arranged * Spacious living room open to the outside. * Modern and neat finishes. * Mamad (safe room). * Clas…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Show all Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,02M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
Nine for sale exclusively Duplex with garden in a brand new and beautiful building on Ben Gurion Boulevard. ***High-end architectural design: massive parquet imported from France, recessed panels, custom carpentry, high-noise Pandora doors, smart electricity, alarm and surveillance system, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$623,865
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Show all Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, this elegant 4.5-room apartment is available for sale in the iconic Frishman Tower, one of the city's most popular residential addresses. Located on the 6th floor of a 28-story tower, the apartment spans about 160 square meters and features north and west ex…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue
Residential quarter Bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue
Residential quarter Bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue
Residential quarter Bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue
Residential quarter Bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue
Show all Residential quarter Bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue
Residential quarter Bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$906,015
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier
Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier
Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier
Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,19M
For Sale – Tour Meier, Tel-Aviv Discover an exceptional apartment in the prestigious Tour Meir, symbol of luxury in the heart of Tel Aviv. An incomparable living environment combining comfort, elegance and high-end services. Main features: Area: 148 m2 + 12 m2 of terrace Floor 30 – panor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
Exceptional – Mini Luxury Penthouse in Tel Aviv Located on the 24th floor of the prestigious Migdal One Tower, in the heart of the sought after Tzameret Park, this unique mini-penthouse offers a rare and exclusive lifestyle. 7 rooms 380 m2 of luxurious services Two terraces: • 40 m2 • 12 m2 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
New for exclusive sale! 30 Sheinkin Street (Yohanan Hasandler Street corner) Exceptional goods Bright 2 bedroom apartment renovated with optimal arrangement! 64 m2 living space + 4 m2 of sunny terrace Second floor In a luxury building with elevator! The apartment includes a bedroom with a k…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Located on the very popular Bograshov street, just 2 minutes walk from the sea, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity in the heart of Tel Aviv. Details of the property Area: 68 m2 well arranged Floor: 1st out of 4 (no elevator) Orientation: East – bright apartment all morning…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Show all Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
At 25 rue Bnei Moshe, just a few steps from Yehuda Maccabi, a superb T3 apartment is for sale exclusively. About 74 m2 of living space, very bright. Spacious, elegant and renovated. First floor and a half without elevator. Quiet street
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,98M
Ramat gan. Resident district. House renovated with 7 rooms with mamad ET unit separated with 2 rooms. (can be rented separately)
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
On the map
1 2 3
Realting.com
Go