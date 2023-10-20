Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO
Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda
2nd floor out of 6
122 m2 in total (104 m2 inside + 14 m2 terrace)
4 m2 storage unit on floor -1
2 adjacent parking spaces in a robotic parking system
Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom
General bathroom with laundry balcony
Secure room (Mamad) and children's room
A few steps from the beach!
About the neighborhood:
The Ben Gurion area in Tel Aviv is one of the most sought after in the city, renowned for its dynamic atmosphere and proximity to the beach. Located near Ben Gurion Boulevard, this area combines perfectly urban amenities and relaxation by the sea. Residents enjoy easy access to cafes, restaurants, shops and cultural places, all within walking distance. With its central location, excellent public transport and a lively yet sophisticated atmosphere, Ben Gurion is ideal for those looking for a dynamic lifestyle in the heart of Tel Aviv.
Price: NIS 8,800,000
Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit!
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
