Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,47M
4
ID: 25580
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

APARTMENT FOR SALE – 4 PARTS – TEL AVIV-YAFO Quiet street near Ben Gurion and Ben Yehuda 2nd floor out of 6 122 m2 in total (104 m2 inside + 14 m2 terrace) 4 m2 storage unit on floor -1 2 adjacent parking spaces in a robotic parking system Master bedroom with ensuite bathroom General bathroom with laundry balcony Secure room (Mamad) and children's room A few steps from the beach! About the neighborhood: The Ben Gurion area in Tel Aviv is one of the most sought after in the city, renowned for its dynamic atmosphere and proximity to the beach. Located near Ben Gurion Boulevard, this area combines perfectly urban amenities and relaxation by the sea. Residents enjoy easy access to cafes, restaurants, shops and cultural places, all within walking distance. With its central location, excellent public transport and a lively yet sophisticated atmosphere, Ben Gurion is ideal for those looking for a dynamic lifestyle in the heart of Tel Aviv. Price: NIS 8,800,000 Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications