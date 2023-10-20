  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord

Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,55M
;
15
Leave a request
ID: 33589
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A spacious and bright duplex, carefully designed for a family life, offering the comfort and atmosphere of a private home. The residence enjoys a meticulous architectural design by Dana Oberzon, one of Israel's most sought-after architects and interior designers in the area of residential luxury. Located on the 3rd and 4th floors of an intimate boutique building, in a popular street in the prestigious HaMishtala district north of Tel Aviv, known for its quality residential community and excellent municipal services, including kindergartens, schools, a sports club, green parks, shopping centres, cafes, and much more. Reception level – about 97.7 m2 + about 62.5 m2 terrace, including: • A spacious living area with direct access to a large terrace • A generous dining room • A design kitchen with a central island • A secure interior room (Mamad), currently used as a pantry Private level – about 89.7 m2 + about 18.9 m2 of terrace, including: • A large master suite with dressing room, ensuite bathroom and office • A family lounge that can be used as an additional room • A room dedicated to art or a studio • A separate laundry space • A private terrace The property also includes a cellar and two parking spaces. Residents enjoy access to an impressive wellness complex on site, including an Olympic pool, sauna and a fully equipped gym.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter 2 pieces 45m rue melchett emplacement ideal au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$376,200
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$924,825
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,55M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux guivat shaoul
Show all Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux guivat shaoul
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$707,256
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Show all Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,88M
New for sale exclusively 7 Dizengoff Street Close to Habima Square and Rothschild Boulevard, in the heart of the city Close to tramway Large spacious apartment About 110 m2 4,5 rooms including a master suite with bathroom (Opportunity to easily create 5 spacious rooms) Pleasant sunny terrac…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Residential quarter Nouveau appartement tout neuf a vendre appartement de luxe avec fourniture et accessoir tous compris pas besoin de renover appartement pret a vous aceuillir avec vos valises appartement de 130 m2 haut de gamme 5 pieces situer en plein coeur
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,07M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications