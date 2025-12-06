  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,39M
Mordecai Khayat presents a new exceptional project in Holyland – Jerusalem A stunning view of Jerusalem City On an elevated hill overlooking the stunning landscapes of Jerusalem, the Holyland residential complex, signed by one of the best builders of Israel. An iconic architectural project…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,05M
New real estate project in Mekor Haim district, 9 storey building with beautiful interior and exterior benefits. parking for each apartment. Ideal location , close to Hamesila Park , the future tramway and a few steps from the Baka and Mochava district. Germanit. Large choice of apartment, f…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
New project in Holyland Jerusalem, located in a 30-storey building, close to Bayit Vegan and Ramat Sharet and 5 minutes from Malha Canyon and the road leading to all Jerusalem Luxury lobby with 4 elevators, guard and gym,. Parking and cellar for each apartment Entry in 2027 From 3 to 6 roo…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,59M
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from downtown, and renowned educ…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,11M
New Luxury Residence in the famous district of Mekor Haim in full expansion, Avital 3 is a 6 storey Luxurious boutique building designed by the leading firm Yoma Architect and Designer with an ultra contemporary design incorporating materials and a construction technique of the highest quali…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,26M
In the heart of Bait Vagan, the new phase of Holyland complex is finally available, with a wide selection of apartments from 3 rooms to the penthouse and ground floor
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,67M
ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district, Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram.. Large choice of spacious 3 and 5 room apartments, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and pe…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Mordecai Khayat presents a new exceptional project in Holyland – Jerusalem A stunning view of Jerusalem City On an elevated hill overlooking the stunning landscapes of Jerusalem, the Holyland residential complex, signed by one of the best builders of Israel. An iconic architectural project…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,62M
New project located in Katamon Jerusalem close to all facilities, shops, restaurants, Canion Hadar, near Emek refaim... 7-storey building available in March 2026 Pinoui /binoui, underfloor heating, elevator, parking, cellar optional, intercom last apartments ,4p,rez de Jardin 131 M2 and 28…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,13M
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various s…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,50M
ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district, Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram.. Large choice of spacious 3 and 5 room apartments, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and pe…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,38M
New Katamon Jerusalem Project from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and ground floor Located in the Katamonim district, this project consists of 5 buildings with 34 floors with gym, synagogues, 5 elevators. The tramway will pass to the bottom of the project. Deliverable December 2029 Payment method…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
Mordecai Khayat presents a new exceptional project in Holyland – Jerusalem A stunning view of Jerusalem City On an elevated hill overlooking the stunning landscapes of Jerusalem, the Holyland residential complex, signed by one of the best builders of Israel. An iconic architectural project…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$849,618
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various s…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
New Katamon Jerusalem Project from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and ground floor Located in the Katamonim district, this project consists of 5 buildings with 34 floors with gym, synagogues, 5 elevators. The tramway will pass to the bottom of the project. Deliverable December 2029 Payment method…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
In the heart of Bait Vagan, the new phase of Holyland complex is finally available, with a wide selection of apartments from 3 rooms to the penthouse and ground floor
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$735,600
New Katamon Jerusalem Project from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and ground floor Located in the Katamonim district, this project consists of 5 buildings with 34 floors with gym, synagogues, 5 elevators. The tramway will pass to the bottom of the project. Deliverable December 2029 Payment method…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$660,814
New real estate project in Mekor Haim district, 9 storey building with beautiful interior and exterior benefits. parking for each apartment. Ideal location , close to Hamesila Park , the future tramway and a few steps from the Baka and Mochava district. Germanit. Large choice of apartment, f…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$873,525
he Adéret Jerusalem project Located in the heart of the new neighbourhood of Givat HaMatos, the Adéret Jerusalem project represents a rare opportunity to live in a modern and family setting in Jerusalem. It is the first project built in the area, symbol of the renewal and vision of this new…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,36M
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from downtown, and renowned educ…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from downtown, and renowned educ…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,45M
New project located in Katamon Jerusalem close to all facilities, shops, restaurants, Canion Hadar, near Emek refaim... 7-storey building available in March 2026 Pinoui /binoui, underfloor heating, elevator, parking, cellar optional, intercom last apartments ,4p,rez de Jardin 131 M2 and 28…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$732,535
New Luxury Residence in the famous district of Mekor Haim in full expansion, Avital 3 is a 6 storey Luxurious boutique building designed by the leading firm Yoma Architect and Designer with an ultra contemporary design incorporating materials and a construction technique of the highest quali…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
New real estate project in Mekor Haim district, 9 storey building with beautiful interior and exterior benefits. parking for each apartment. Ideal location , close to Hamesila Park , the future tramway and a few steps from the Baka and Mochava district. Germanit. Large choice of apartment, f…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
A new luxury residential project in Jerusalem is close to the great synagogue and 7 minutes walk from the Mamilla. This prestigious residential project harmoniously combines the intelligent and modern construction, alongside a classic design. This residence is located in the heart of Jerusal…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,09M
ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district, Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram.. Large choice of spacious 3 and 5 room apartments, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and pe…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from downtown, and renowned educ…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,27M
New Luxury Residence in the famous district of Mekor Haim in full expansion, Avital 3 is a 6 storey Luxurious boutique building designed by the leading firm Yoma Architect and Designer with an ultra contemporary design incorporating materials and a construction technique of the highest quali…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,33M
New Luxury Residence in the famous district of Mekor Haim in full expansion, Avital 3 is a 6 storey Luxurious boutique building designed by the leading firm Yoma Architect and Designer with an ultra contemporary design incorporating materials and a construction technique of the highest quali…
