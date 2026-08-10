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Penthouses for sale in Israel

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Tel-Aviv
90
Jerusalem
9
Netanya
14
Bat Yam
13
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222 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms in Hadera, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Hadera, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
BZH Discover this truly prestigious penthouse, ideally located just behind the city centre, …
$1,08M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Israel
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Penthouse of Exception with Sea View – Two Steps from the Beach Treat yourself to the ultima…
$1,40M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
In a building on the front line of the sea, magnificent new penthouse with terrace of 100 m2…
$1,80M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 4 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
PRE VENTE! BAT YAM QUARTIER ARLOZOROV PROCHE DE LA MER, DU TRAMWAY, DES ECOLES ET DES COMME…
$1,22M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Israel
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Exceptional penthouse with sea view – Royal Beach Tel Aviv Discover this sublime 220m2 penth…
$12,00M
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Israel
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
New penthouse delivered in 20 months, two terraces of 30 m2 in total, completely succa! Call…
$1,29M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Reference : TL 2632 District: 2nd sealine, Ben Yehuda/Bograshov, just a few steps from the b…
$4,25M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Reference TL 2437 Close to Rotschild Penthouse 4 pieces 135 m2 + 85 m2 of ground floor terra…
$3,96M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Givat Shmuel, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 168 m²
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptio…
$2,89M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
New building, perfectly maintained. Unique penthouse, single on the 12th and top floor. Com…
$2,53M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 182 m²
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT BEN GURION, BAT YAM - FULL SEA VIEW GUARANTEE TO LIFE Exclusive …
$4,33M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
This magnificent penthouse offers about 125 m2 of indoor living space, complemented by 45 m2…
$4,35M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$3,07M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
$1,26M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
For sale – Fabulous penthouse in a historic building in the heart of Tel Aviv! 5 pieces 4 be…
$4,50M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Yismach Melech Street, in Kfar David, sumptuous penthouse bathed in light. Immense living ro…
$9,99M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 264 m²
FOR SALE – SINGLE PENTHOUSE WITH ALL STAGE ? Located in a quiet street close to Shenkin, be…
$6,16M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 210 m²
Sumptuous penthouse of 170 m2 and 44 m2 of terrace, on the 17th floor of a modern and presti…
$2,16M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Penthouse with roof terrace for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street of Kerem Hateimanim, a f…
$3,10M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Superb penthouse for sale in Jerusalem, in the Talpiot district! New building 11th floor wit…
$2,16M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 169 m²
✨ For sale exclusively – 6-room exceptional penthouse in Ra'anana East ✨A rare good, designe…
$2,68M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Superb Penthouse for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Old North, just steps from the sea! New buildi…
$3,23M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
In a new building in the heart of the popular Bavli district, high-end penthouse with clear …
$3,60M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Israel
Rooms 4
Area 360 m²
Beautiful project RUE SOUTINE, a stone's throw from Kikar Rabine, Penthouse very high stand…
$7,99M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Israel
Rooms 5
Area 196 m²
two steps from Bograhsov Street, in a quiet street, close to the beach, New building, Magnif…
$3,90M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 304 m²
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 ro…
$4,00M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Israel
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Mini penthouse 5 pcs 140m2 habitable 50m2 terrace floor 6 parquet in the house possibility o…
$749,750
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 159 m²
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residen…
$1,65M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$2,40M
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Beautiful apartment renovated with lots of charm, located in the Ben Gurion district. 90 m2 …
$1,55M
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Properties features in Israel

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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