Realting.com
Israel
Residential
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Israel
Penthouse
Clear all
46 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel
5
3
235 m²
Located in the heart of green Herzliya near the famous IDC university, lots of greens and pa…
€1,81M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4
3
225 m²
A stunning 5-room penthouse in Ramat Aviv near the sea – a prestigious neighborhood surround…
€2,08M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3
3
436 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
€8,57M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4
3
212 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
€5,14M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3
3
217 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Ramat Gan, Israel
4
3
242 m²
Luxury exclusive listing- 2 penthouses on the 30th floor of the prestigious Elite tower in R…
€2,69M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3
3
271 m²
Exclusive listing for sale High above, spanning half a floor of the penthouse floors in …
€10,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Israel
4
3
360 m²
Two gorgeous penthouses for sale in North Tel-Aviv (cohav ha tzafon neighborhood) in a luxur…
€9,06M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3
2
204 m²
Luxury duplex penthouse for sale in Kerem Hateimanim (Yemenite Quarter) For Sale on Malan St…
€3,18M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ramat Gan, Israel
4
3
182 m²
Exclusive Listing- penthouse for sale in Ramat Gan. A stunning duplex penthouse with an …
€1,17M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4
4
467 m²
Magnificent, luxury and full- sea-view penthouse for sale with 3 balconies and private rooft…
€15,59M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5
4
575 m²
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
€10,67M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Israel
3
2
150 m²
Exclusive new listing- A stunning penthouse with a large balcony and an open view in a o…
€1,76M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Netanya, Israel
5
3
354 m²
Beautiful new project in the infamous Ir Yamim area of Netanya- project scheduled to finish …
€3,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel
2
1
89 m²
Penthouse + apartments for sale in a brand-new urban-chic project, located on the famous Evn…
€1,31M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel
3
2
152 m²
Gorgeous new project for sale right near the famous and luxurious Kikar Ha Medina- near the …
€2,06M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4
4
331 m²
The most magnificent penthouse for sale on Rothschild Boulevard in a new building, quite pos…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4
3
196 m²
Various units available in a gorgeous, new luxury project for sale in Neve Tzedek minutes wa…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Israel
4
4
700 m²
Gorgeous penthouse for sale, located in North Tel-Aviv in Gush Ha Gadol- with incredible sea…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6
5
497 m²
Under construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing s…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3
2
197 m²
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6
5
1 360 m²
New penthouse, in new ultra-luxury tower directly on the sea with 180 sea views and city vie…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel
5
3
158 m²
Penthouse for sale in the popular north of Tel Aviv, located on a quiet, sought-after and gr…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6
4
550 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale in Jaffa, built first line to the sea- 70 meters from the wat…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
4
5
400 m²
Penthouse in the Jerusalem towers. On Mevo Hamatmid 16, in the City Center. Penthouse 4 stor…
€6,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
5
3
300 m²
Penthouse in Holyland on Avraham Perrera 1. 31 floor (last floor), East north west. 6.5 room…
€3,31M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
6
180 m²
Amazing Penthouse in the heart of Romema, 6 room balcony 90 sqm overlooking Jerusalem. new f…
€1,64M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
5
4
200 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the heart of Sorotskin street, including 5,000 NIS, from unit income …
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
4
3
134 m²
Beautiful penthouse on Gershon Avner 5, Top Arnona. architectural designed, high-end finishi…
€930,319
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
4
2
110 m²
Gorgeous renovated penthouse! Oley Hagardom. Beautiful view. Bright and airy. 5 rooms, 110 …
€462,926
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Israel
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
