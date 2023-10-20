Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Roof / Penthouse Apartment, Lev Tel Aviv, Lev HaIr Nord, Tel Aviv–Yafo
5 rooms - 4th floor on 4
For sale directly by the owner, in the heart of Tel Aviv, in a quiet and sought after street: a 5-room duplex roof apartment.
115 m2 built + 65 m2 roof terrace.
A superb and bright apartment, close to the most popular places in the city while remaining quiet and family.
Located on the 4th and last floor, only apartment on the floor.
Urban view from the rooftop.
Additional features:
Mamad (safe room)
Underground parking
Underground cave
Central air conditioning
3 bathrooms / toilets
Double glazing windows
Electrical shutters throughout the apartment
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
