  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 2 pieces a la vente super investissement

Residential quarter 2 pieces a la vente super investissement

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$783,750
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33680
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale A is near Frishman 2 pieces 36m2 Second stage Rented 5000 Close to the beach 2.500.000 Nis

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$811,965
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces face a la mer immeuble boutique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$862,125
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
You are viewing
Residential quarter 2 pieces a la vente super investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$783,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Quartier city un duplex 4 pieces
Residential quarter Quartier city un duplex 4 pieces
Residential quarter Quartier city un duplex 4 pieces
Residential quarter Quartier city un duplex 4 pieces
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$523,545
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces meuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,724
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Show all Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,788
4 rooms apartment in the center of agamim in a small building of 4 floors with 2 owners by setting up, luxury building, spacious and bright apartment with 2 terraces
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications