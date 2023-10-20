Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv

  1. Realting.com
Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$6,52M
4
ID: 33551
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Luxury Apartment for Sale 4,5 rooms Exceptional residence very high-end located in the heart of the Namal de Tel Aviv, offering stunning panoramic views of the sea, definitely unobstructed. Details of the property Interior surface area: 177 m2 Balcony: 18 m2 Floor: 6th Parking : 2 places Condition : Fully furnished View: Open view of the Mediterranean Sea High-end services & finishes Design furniture Poltrona Frau Electric home automation system Glass throughout the apartment Ground heating in all water rooms Audio system integrated into the ceiling in the living room Price: 20 800 000 Premium Real Estate Agency fees : 2 % + VAT

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Vue mer imprenable immeuble avec facilities jaccuzi sauna piscine a 2 pas de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$344,850
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$344,850
Real estate Israel
A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
For Sale – Apartment 2 rooms in Florentin / Neve Tsedek – Tel Aviv Elifelet 26 Located in one of the most sought after buildings in Tel Aviv, on the border of Neve Tsedek and in the heart of the vibrant district of Florentin, this 2-room apartment offers an elegant and refined living envir…
Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
In the new district of Akhziv, beautiful apartment 5 rooms of about 120m2 with terrace of 20m2 and beautiful sea view. Located on the 6th floor on 8, it includes cellar, parking, 2 elevators
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications