A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,19M
10
ID: 33633
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Ideally located in the heart of Neve Tzedek, Rue Rishonim, this rare duplex with sea view offers a privileged address in one of the most emblematic areas of Tel Aviv, a few minutes walk from the beaches, Rothschild and HaTahana. A surface of about 89m2 in duplex, it offers 3 bright rooms, a modern and warm atmosphere, as well as an ideal exposure with unobstructed views. The lower level includes an open living room with windows, terrace of 4 m2, integrated kitchen, MAMAD and guest toilet. Upstairs, a loft-style gallery room, a private jacuzzi, additional toilet and a terrace of 8 m2 with stunning sea views. Recently renovated, the property stands out for its volume optimization, calmness, privacy and premium location, ideal for main residence, foot-to-earth or investment. Price charged: 7,000,000.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$893,475
Residential quarter Villa prestigieuse a vendre a gan yavne
Gan Yavne, Israel
from
$3,54M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Appartement de prestige dans le complexe haut de gamme prestige ramat aviv hahadasha
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces vue mer sud ouest bat yam dans le prestigieux projet nof hapark
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,825
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,58M
This penthouse represents the ultimate luxury in Tel Aviv, offering a harmonious blend of sophisticated design and privileged location. Nestled in a quiet street near Kikar HaMedina, this residence offers easy access to lively cafes, kindergartens and first-class schools, green parks, elegan…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$548,625
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
