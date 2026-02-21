  1. Realting.com
New Construction Apartments in Raanana, Israel

Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
new apartment 3 p beautiful view degagee. on the gardens terrace of 25 m2. Sukka. south and west side. 2 parking lots in a cellar. the apartment is rented until July 2026 at 6200 sh/month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar. terrace of 10 m2. pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad. city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
