Residential quarter Superbe penthouse avec piscine dans un nouveau projet du vieux nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,20M
1
ID: 33430
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

A magnificent penthouse in the heart of Tel Aviv's most beautiful avenue, Boulevard Nordau, in the old north A quality project signed exclusively by the RAYK Group 123 m2 of living space A rare sunny terrace of 23 m2 ideal to receive A private roof terrace of 55 m2 with swimming pool 4 pieces perfectly arranged A private parking space with robot North-West orientation **Availability: August 2028** No agency fees!!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Beautiful 2. rooms + balcony; Made entirely by a renowned designer architect in the prestigious project of Yossi Avrahami in NOGA, facing the beach, surrounded by trendy café, restaurants, wine bars, artist workshops and theatre. Access to working space, gym and pilates room, 24/7 guard
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Show all publications