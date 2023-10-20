  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 33578
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale exclusively! 15, rue Soutine (Under advanced construction) Quiet and prestigious street near Rabin Square During the demolition and construction of TAMA 1st floor 3 pieces 68.2 m2 plus 14 balconies Face to Soutine! (South-east orientation) Regular underground parking Spacious parking and storage. Rent : 9,000 NIS New Horizon project Planned occupation: T1 2026

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$558,030
Residential quarter Investi
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential quarter Un duplex de 3 pieces somptueux en bord de mer avec votre piscine privee
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,18M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a soutine dans projet neuf avec parking et mamad
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$890,340
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$815,100
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Show all Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications