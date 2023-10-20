  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,05M
07/03/2025
$1,05M
15/02/2025
$1,05M
;
10
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25035
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exclusive. 4 rooms in the south of Tel Aviv 5th floor with a area of 110 m2 13 m2 terrace. It consists of 3 bedrooms including a suite parental with bathroom and dressing room + 1 parking lot in basement, school, shops and gardens children at the foot of the building. 2 lifts including 1 shabbatic.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover bon emplacement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$584,272
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,74M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$983,150
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,57M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,05M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$924,161
new apartment 3 p beautiful view degagee. on the gardens terrace of 25 m2. Sukka. south and west side. 2 parking lots in a cellar. the apartment is rented until July 2026 at 6200 sh/month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces comme neuf
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces comme neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,405
In the heart of the city center at the foot of the tramway, between the Magane yeouda market and kikat tsion: 2 room apartment as new in a standing building delivered a few years ago, 3 lifts Chabat, lobby. Apartment 2 rooms well arranged, large bathroom, american kitchen with central island…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,06M
very nice apartment of 3 rooms 72 m2 with terrace soucca. Located in the city center easy access by tram. Standing building with shabbatical elevator. Hide kitchen : 2 eviers. Parking Very beautiful opportunity. The apartment is perfect if you want to make it profitable in short term rental
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications