Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bel appartement magnifique neuf

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Exclusive. 4 rooms in the south of Tel Aviv 5th floor with a
area of 110 m2
13 m2 terrace. It consists of 3 bedrooms including a suite
parental with bathroom and dressing room + 1 parking lot in basement, school, shops and gardens
children at the foot of the building. 2 lifts including 1 shabbatic.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
In the heart of the city center at the foot of the tramway, between the Magane yeouda market and kikat tsion: 2 room apartment as new in a standing building delivered a few years ago, 3 lifts Chabat, lobby.
Apartment 2 rooms well arranged, large bathroom, american kitchen with central island…
very nice apartment of 3 rooms 72 m2 with terrace soucca. Located in the city center easy access by tram. Standing building with shabbatical elevator. Hide kitchen : 2 eviers. Parking
Very beautiful opportunity. The apartment is perfect if you want to make it profitable in short term rental