Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each apartment is equipped with a VRF air conditioning individual with independent broadcasting in every room. High-end finish with tile Ceramic stoneware, aluminium carpentry superior quality, fully equi…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each apartment is equipped with a VRF air conditioning individual with independent broadcasting in every room. High-end finish with tile Ceramic stoneware, aluminium carpentry superior quality, fully equi…
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Residential quarter Bel appartement dans un bel immeuble haut standing luxueux neuf projet de qualite spacieux
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,23M
New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground f…
OneOne
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$627,000
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,50M
MAGNIFIC NEUF PROJECT AT BAT YAM. IDEAL LOCATION NEAR TRAMWAY, PLAGE, RUE BALFOUR WITH ALL ITS TRADES AND RUE ATSMAOUT
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,14M
Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and w…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,825
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,17M
Residential project, located in the heart of Yafno, whose strategic location,the place near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, close to the tramway A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Around which are articulat…
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,72M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,15M
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior…
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,36M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,08M
Project U Bat Yam Mordecai Khayat presents a new project in Bat Yam: The U Tours An exceptional project in the heart of Ramat HaNasi Welcome to Tours U, two majestic 31-storey towers, accompanied by a commercial and leisure complex that will soon become the icon of Bat Yam. These towers ha…
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$790,020
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$742,995
Beautiful new project in the heart of Bat yam, about 15 minutes walk from the sea and close to the tram line that leads to Tel Aviv. High standing services From 2 rooms to penthouse from 1 900 000sh ALL APPARTMENTS ARE SOLD WITH A PARKING
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,00M
Ramat Gan – The residential heart of Grand Tel-Aviv Just a few minutes from Tel Aviv, the city of Ramat Gan embodies the perfect balance between modernity, nature and quality of life. It is a privileged destination for both families and investors, offering a quiet residential environment in…
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,44M
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,32M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,78M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,825
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,95M
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 fl…
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,33M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Herzliya, Israel
from
$3
New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground f…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,29M
Welcome to Island – Living between sky, sea and elegance Close your eyes, and imagine a place where the sea becomes your horizon. On Island, you live a few steps from the beach, in a spacious and bright apartment, designed for your comfort and well-being. Start the day with a coffee on your…
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,57M
New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground f…
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Yedidia Frankel Project 40 Building classified only where the façade will be rehabilitated (the rest will be a new construction) located at Herzl 82 Yedidia Frankel in the new VIBE in Tel Aviv in the heart of the lively Florentine district 6 storey shop project For sale 2 stores 2 rooms wi…
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,01M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Residential project, located in the heart of Yafno, whose strategic location,the place near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, close to the tramway A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Around which are articulat…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$705,375
BAT YAM – Gold Square Luxury intimate residence PREVENT – Construction in progress Planned delivery : June 2026 Beach only 150 m away Tram 200 m (12 min from Tel-Aviv) Central district, close to all amenities Project advantages Favourable terms of payment: 20% at signing – 80% at key deliv…
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$815,100
BAT YAM – Gold Square Luxury intimate residence PREVENT – Construction in progress Planned delivery : June 2026 Beach only 150 m away Tram 200 m (12 min from Tel-Aviv) Central district, close to all amenities Project advantages Favourable terms of payment: 20% at signing – 80% at key deliv…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,22M
Project U Bat Yam Mordecai Khayat presents a new project in Bat Yam: The U Tours An exceptional project in the heart of Ramat HaNasi Welcome to Tours U, two majestic 31-storey towers, accompanied by a commercial and leisure complex that will soon become the icon of Bat Yam. These towers ha…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
Project U Bat Yam Mordecai Khayat presents a new project in Bat Yam: The U Tours An exceptional project in the heart of Ramat HaNasi Welcome to Tours U, two majestic 31-storey towers, accompanied by a commercial and leisure complex that will soon become the icon of Bat Yam. These towers ha…
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,07M
New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground f…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
Residential project, located in the heart of Yafno, whose strategic location,the place near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, close to the tramway A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Around which are articulat…
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,82M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,69M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
Exclusive residential project on Nahalat Benyamin Street: 5 storey luxury boutique building housing 23 apartments and two exceptional penthouses with terraces and private jacuzzi. Apartments with generous ceiling height and neat finishes * 2 rooms 49m2 + 10m2 terrace from 3.086.000NIS * 3 …
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,40M
Exclusive residential project on Nahalat Benyamin Street: 5 storey luxury boutique building housing 23 apartments and two exceptional penthouses with terraces and private jacuzzi. Apartments with generous ceiling height and neat finishes * 2 rooms 49m2 + 10m2 terrace from 3.086.000NIS * 3 …
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,21M
In the heart of Bat-Yam, Mivtza Sinai Street, the project offers two green residential buildings (certified Green Building). Spacious and modern apartments offer comfort, innovation and well-being, close to all amenities. The project is based on strong values: quality, professionalism, rel…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$909,150
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,69M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$579,975
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Herzliya, Israel
from
$5,96M
New Project on Herzilya in the new neighborhood in vogue Galil Yam. New Floor Boutique building with modern architecture mixed with the Bauhaus style of TLV. High-level domestic and external services . All apartments will be equipped and furnished. Large choice of apartment from the ground f…
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,43M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and w…
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,19M
MAGNIFIC NEUF PROJECT AT BAT YAM. IDEAL LOCATION NEAR TRAMWAY, PLAGE, RUE BALFOUR WITH ALL ITS TRADES AND RUE ATSMAOUT
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,08M
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior…
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$827,640
Ramat Gan – The residential heart of Grand Tel-Aviv Just a few minutes from Tel Aviv, the city of Ramat Gan embodies the perfect balance between modernity, nature and quality of life. It is a privileged destination for both families and investors, offering a quiet residential environment in…
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$830,775
Beautiful new project in the heart of Bat yam, about 15 minutes walk from the sea and close to the tram line that leads to Tel Aviv. High standing services From 2 rooms to penthouse from 1 900 000sh ALL APPARTMENTS ARE SOLD WITH A PARKING
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$579,975
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,61M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,57M
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,01M
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,47M
TAMA IMMOBILARY PROJECT 38 – BAT YAM Live close to the sea, in one of the most popular streets of Bat Yam – Ha'Atsmaout Street. Project already well advanced, planned delivery: current 2026 Located in an elegant and quiet street close to the sea, with clear views of a green park that desc…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$630,135
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$940,187
In the heart of Bat-Yam, Mivtza Sinai Street, the project offers two green residential buildings (certified Green Building). Spacious and modern apartments offer comfort, innovation and well-being, close to all amenities. The project is based on strong values: quality, professionalism, rel…
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,73M
very beautiful project on Tel Aviv near the sea and the famous Neve Tsedek district. penthouse of 4 rooms, 3 chber bed with 2 dirty bath. a beautiful terrace of 56 m2 located on the 7th floor. with 1 parking space. delivery 8 months
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,55M
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,39M
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 fl…
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,04M
very beautiful project on Tel Aviv near the sea and the famous Neve Tsedek district. penthouse of 4 rooms, 3 chber bed with 2 dirty bath. a beautiful terrace of 56 m2 located on the 7th floor. with 1 parking space. delivery 8 months
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,10M
In the heart of Bat-Yam, Mivtza Sinai Street, the project offers two green residential buildings (certified Green Building). Spacious and modern apartments offer comfort, innovation and well-being, close to all amenities. The project is based on strong values: quality, professionalism, rel…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$627,000
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 fl…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,03M
In the heart of Bat-Yam, Mivtza Sinai Street, the project offers two green residential buildings (certified Green Building). Spacious and modern apartments offer comfort, innovation and well-being, close to all amenities. The project is based on strong values: quality, professionalism, rel…
Residential quarter Dernier appartement A vendre dans projet rue kehilat eden kerem atemanim
Residential quarter Dernier appartement A vendre dans projet rue kehilat eden kerem atemanim
Residential quarter Dernier appartement A vendre dans projet rue kehilat eden kerem atemanim
Residential quarter Dernier appartement A vendre dans projet rue kehilat eden kerem atemanim
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,76M
Just a few steps from Royal Beach, Shouk HaCarmel and the sea, discover a new high-end project nestled in a quiet street in the historic Kerem HaTeimanim district. 4 storey building Only for sale one 4 rooms 123m2 + terrace 14m2 2 bathrooms/wc 1 parking lot High-end finishes & luxury serv…
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$777,480
TAMA IMMOBILARY PROJECT 38 – BAT YAM Live close to the sea, in one of the most popular streets of Bat Yam – Ha'Atsmaout Street. Project already well advanced, planned delivery: current 2026 Located in an elegant and quiet street close to the sea, with clear views of a green park that desc…
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,79M
Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and w…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$850,526
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 fl…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$717,915
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior…
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$762,432
TAMA IMMOBILARY PROJECT 38 – BAT YAM Live close to the sea, in one of the most popular streets of Bat Yam – Ha'Atsmaout Street. Project already well advanced, planned delivery: current 2026 Located in an elegant and quiet street close to the sea, with clear views of a green park that desc…
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,08M
Ramat Gan – The residential heart of Grand Tel-Aviv Just a few minutes from Tel Aviv, the city of Ramat Gan embodies the perfect balance between modernity, nature and quality of life. It is a privileged destination for both families and investors, offering a quiet residential environment in…
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
For sale – Old North Tel-Aviv Ultra-recherched address in the heart of the ancient North, close to Dizengoff, shops, renowned schools and amenities. Elegant and green residential setting, ideal for demanding families and investors. New construction with obtained license, work in progress, d…

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,78M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,55M
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,26M
In the heart of Bat-Yam, Mivtza Sinai Street, the project offers two green residential buildings (certified Green Building). Spacious and modern apartments offer comfort, innovation and well-being, close to all amenities. The project is based on strong values: quality, professionalism, rel…
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
For sale – Old North Tel-Aviv Ultra-recherched address in the heart of the ancient North, close to Dizengoff, shops, renowned schools and amenities. Elegant and green residential setting, ideal for demanding families and investors. New construction with obtained license, work in progress, d…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar HAmedina and Yarkon Park. Here is a very beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with sea views
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
For sale – Old North Tel-Aviv Ultra-recherched address in the heart of the ancient North, close to Dizengoff, shops, renowned schools and amenities. Elegant and green residential setting, ideal for demanding families and investors. New construction with obtained license, work in progress, d…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,86M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,39M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$805,695
Residential project, located in the heart of Yafno, whose strategic location,the place near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, close to the tramway A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Around which are articulat…
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$787,826
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$768,075
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,09M
Welcome to Island – Living between sky, sea and elegance Close your eyes, and imagine a place where the sea becomes your horizon. On Island, you live a few steps from the beach, in a spacious and bright apartment, designed for your comfort and well-being. Start the day with a coffee on your…
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,84M
In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar HAmedina and Yarkon Park. Here is a very beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with sea views
