  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild

Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 33713
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
prestigious and exclusive renovation by Gidi Bar Orian renowned architect, perfect alliance between contemporary elegance and respect for the architectural heritage of the boulevard. Apartment of 145 m2, fully decorated by the architect himself 2 elegant bedrooms Mamad (secure room) converted into laundry/service room Spacious and bright living room, open onto the avenue Great modern cuisine, thought to receive External spaces & services Terrace of 18 m2, deep, ideal for dinner with friends or enjoy the panorama on the boulevard and on the west of the city. Double private parking space, rare and precious in the centre of Tel Aviv. Cave, for optimal storage comfort.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$373,065
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Nahariya, Israel
from
$956,175
You are viewing
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,61M
Unique duplex 5 rooms in the heart of Tel Aviv – Bograshov Located near the beach and lively streets of Bograshov district, this duplex offers an ideal living environment between urban dynamism and serenity. 5 pieces 4 rooms 2 bathrooms 3 toilets 4th and 5th floor 135 m2 living space + 58 m2…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Show all Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to the promenade of HaMesila Park which leads directly to Moshava Germanit , a few minutes from Hadar Shopping Centre and Talpiot Supermarkets – everything is within easy reach! In a new shop building built by a quality developer, Neta Lifshitz,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a vendre a ashdod livraison immediate
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,19M
The Rare Pearl! City Apartment 4 rooms new, residence with swimming pool Dimri, 140m2 + 20m2 terrace + 10m2 balcony, cellar, parking, air conditioning, 21st floor south. Never lived, free immediately
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications