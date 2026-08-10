The Israeli market for new buildings is in an interesting position: there is high demand and limited supply. This makes the properties attractive to investors, since the purchased property will increase in price by 6-10% in a year. Add to this the country's tourist appeal among tourists and the opportunity to buy real estate in Israel from a developer without unnecessary bureaucracy.

Features of new housing in Israel

Israeli developers use modern technologies, thanks to which digital home management systems can be found in residential complexes. Air conditioning is carried out by climate control systems or through central ventilation.

Most often, new housing in Israel is built in popular areas near the sea and less often - closer to the border with Jordan. The complexes include both compact studio apartments and spacious apartments with private terraces.

Cost of new housing in Israel

In general, the Israeli economy remains stable, although it does not show significant growth. Prices for new buildings in Israel are mainly growing against the backdrop of a labor shortage and rising prices for building materials.

Average prices for new buildings in Israel:

Property type Average price per sq.m. (in USD) Studio apartments 4500–6000 2–3 room apartments 6000–8500 Luxury housing (penthouses) 10,000–15,000

Nuances of buying real estate in a new building in Israel

The main feature of the local new building market is the possibility of selling apartments at the construction stage of the house. At the same time, the developer in Israel does not always have a building permit. Most often, it is in the process of registration.

Despite the fact that the risk of getting into a situation where you have already bought an apartment, and the project has not received permission, is low, it is better to choose companies that have already received it. But this is only a precaution, since in general this scheme is official and allows developers to finance projects in the early stages.

Popular cities in Israel for buying real estate in Israel from a developer

Israel offers many attractive places to live and invest. Let's look at the most popular cities:

Tel Aviv. The economic center of the country, where modern residential complexes with sea views are concentrated. Suitable for active people and investors.

The economic center of the country, where modern residential complexes with sea views are concentrated. Suitable for active people and investors. Haifa. A city with a mild climate and developed infrastructure. Popular among families.

A city with a mild climate and developed infrastructure. Popular among families. Netanya. A coastal resort with affordable housing prices and a high quality of life.

A coastal resort with affordable housing prices and a high quality of life. Jerusalem. A historical and cultural center, where new buildings fit into the unique landscape of this place.