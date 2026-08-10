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New buildings for sale in Israel

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Residential quarter Emplacement ideal grand 3 pieces a vendre proche de la mer et des commerces centre ville bat yam
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal grand 3 pieces a vendre proche de la mer et des commerces centre ville bat yam
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal grand 3 pieces a vendre proche de la mer et des commerces centre ville bat yam
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal grand 3 pieces a vendre proche de la mer et des commerces centre ville bat yam
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal grand 3 pieces a vendre proche de la mer et des commerces centre ville bat yam
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal grand 3 pieces a vendre proche de la mer et des commerces centre ville bat yam
Residential quarter Emplacement ideal grand 3 pieces a vendre proche de la mer et des commerces centre ville bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$666,000
Reference: BY 231 District: Downtown, close to the sea, shops and the new tramway Building after Tama 38 Beautiful 3 room spacious Area of 80 m2 Terrace of 10 m2 2nd floor with elevator Air conditioning Private parking Currently rented at 4,600 NIS/month
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Residential quarter Woawww penthouse dexception proche beth habad de 5 pieces en exclusivite
Residential quarter Woawww penthouse dexception proche beth habad de 5 pieces en exclusivite
Residential quarter Woawww penthouse dexception proche beth habad de 5 pieces en exclusivite
Residential quarter Woawww penthouse dexception proche beth habad de 5 pieces en exclusivite
Residential quarter Woawww penthouse dexception proche beth habad de 5 pieces en exclusivite
Show all Residential quarter Woawww penthouse dexception proche beth habad de 5 pieces en exclusivite
Residential quarter Woawww penthouse dexception proche beth habad de 5 pieces en exclusivite
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,08M
BZH Discover this truly prestigious penthouse, ideally located just behind the city centre, in one of Hadera's quietest and most sought after areas, just a few minutes walk from shops, transportation, all amenities and the French-speaking Beth'Habad. Occupying the entire floor, this rare pr…
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Residential quarter Fonctionnel et central
Residential quarter Fonctionnel et central
Residential quarter Fonctionnel et central
Residential quarter Fonctionnel et central
Residential quarter Fonctionnel et central
Show all Residential quarter Fonctionnel et central
Residential quarter Fonctionnel et central
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,47M
Located on the 4th floor of a newly built and perfectly maintained building, this 4-room apartment offers modern furnishings and optimal comfort. Bright and pleasant living spaces Large living room with direct access to a pleasant terrace Wide and fully fitted kitchen, ideal for cooking and …
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter Appartement spacieux et bien situe
Residential quarter Appartement spacieux et bien situe
Residential quarter Appartement spacieux et bien situe
Residential quarter Appartement spacieux et bien situe
Residential quarter Appartement spacieux et bien situe
Residential quarter Appartement spacieux et bien situe
Ashdod, Israel
from
$765,900
Beautiful 4.5 room apartment with large living room overlooking a balcony soccah. A large kitchen with plenty of storage space, 2 toilets, 2 showers, parking. The apartment is located in a well maintained building with access for disabled persons, 2 lifts (shabbat). Central and quiet locatio…
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Residential quarter A vendre superbe opportunitE neve tzedek florentin
Residential quarter A vendre superbe opportunitE neve tzedek florentin
Residential quarter A vendre superbe opportunitE neve tzedek florentin
Residential quarter A vendre superbe opportunitE neve tzedek florentin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
FOR SALE - NEW TZEDEK / FLORENTIN Beautiful apartment in a new building, ideally located on the border between Neve Tzedek and Florentin. HaRabi MiBachrach Street Apartment initially 4 rooms, converted into 3 rooms with a large living space 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom 4th floor with elevator 83…
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Residential quarter A louer
Residential quarter A louer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,499
Apartment 2.5 rooms ideally located on high floor with sea view, facing the sea, a few minutes from the beach and close to shops, schools, public transport and all amenities. Spacious and air-conditioned apartment. Available from 01/09/2026
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une des tours gindi sarona tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une des tours gindi sarona tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une des tours gindi sarona tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une des tours gindi sarona tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une des tours gindi sarona tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une des tours gindi sarona tel aviv
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une des tours gindi sarona tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,830
Reference: 6999 District: Sarona, close to all amenities 4 pieces including mamad Area of 90 m2 Terrace of 12 m2 12th floor with elevators Air conditioning 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets Private parking Services of the building: guard and gym Entrance : 23/08/2026
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Residential quarter Appartement rare kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Appartement rare kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Appartement rare kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Appartement rare kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Appartement rare kikar hamedina
Show all Residential quarter Appartement rare kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Appartement rare kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,43M
Rare apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in Kikar Hamedina district. New shop building. 4th floor with elevator. 160 m2 + 26 m2 terraces (18 + 8). Five pieces. 2 bathrooms. 3 W.C. Large master suite with wardrobe. 1 parking space. 3 exhibitions. Mamad. Price: 10,300,000
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer
Residential quarter Appartement a louer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$866
District Bet: Apartment 2.5 rooms renovated, air conditioning (mazgan), 1st floor, close to transport, free of charge
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Residential quarter Appartement de 3 5 pieces renove au coeur calme du centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 5 pieces renove au coeur calme du centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 5 pieces renove au coeur calme du centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 5 pieces renove au coeur calme du centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 5 pieces renove au coeur calme du centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 5 pieces renove au coeur calme du centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 5 pieces renove au coeur calme du centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,332
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Residential quarter Israel ashdod appartement de 5 pieces a vendre
Residential quarter Israel ashdod appartement de 5 pieces a vendre
Residential quarter Israel ashdod appartement de 5 pieces a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$639,360
ASHDOD, Dalet district: 5 room apartment very well located, close to shops, schools, crèches and synagogues. This spacious apartment offers beautiful volumes and a large sunny balcony with unobstructed views. Beautiful renovated and well maintained building, mamad with safety standards, elev…
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Residential quarter appartement de luxe rare terrasse geante parkings prives amp prestations haut de gamme
Residential quarter appartement de luxe rare terrasse geante parkings prives amp prestations haut de gamme
Residential quarter appartement de luxe rare terrasse geante parkings prives amp prestations haut de gamme
Residential quarter appartement de luxe rare terrasse geante parkings prives amp prestations haut de gamme
Residential quarter appartement de luxe rare terrasse geante parkings prives amp prestations haut de gamme
Show all Residential quarter appartement de luxe rare terrasse geante parkings prives amp prestations haut de gamme
Residential quarter appartement de luxe rare terrasse geante parkings prives amp prestations haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,10M
Looking for an apartment with an exceptional finish, offering large spaces, privacy and maximum comfort? This good is for you. Completely renovated, designed with an intelligent design and with a technical level among the most advanced on the market, this apartment stands out for its generou…
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Residential quarter A louer
Residential quarter A louer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,265
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Residential quarter Bel appartement a ashdod
Residential quarter Bel appartement a ashdod
Residential quarter Bel appartement a ashdod
Residential quarter Bel appartement a ashdod
Residential quarter Bel appartement a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$765,900
Youd Alef district, in a quiet and well maintained building, 4.5 room apartment well arranged and spacious. Sun terrace, well equipped, central air conditioning
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Residential quarter Appartement neuf 3 pieces bat yam centre
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 3 pieces bat yam centre
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 3 pieces bat yam centre
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 3 pieces bat yam centre
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 3 pieces bat yam centre
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Residential quarter Appartement neuf 3 pieces bat yam centre
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$682,650
Anilevich Street – Bat Yam Price: 2 050 000 The best price for a new apartment just delivered by the developer! A rare opportunity to acquire a new apartment, ready to move in, in a modern building offering quality services. Characteristics of the property: • 75 m2 living space • Sun ter…
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue haut standing magnifique proche de la mer projet de qualite spacieux vue sur la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue haut standing magnifique proche de la mer projet de qualite spacieux vue sur la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue haut standing magnifique proche de la mer projet de qualite spacieux vue sur la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue haut standing magnifique proche de la mer projet de qualite spacieux vue sur la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue haut standing magnifique proche de la mer projet de qualite spacieux vue sur la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue haut standing magnifique proche de la mer projet de qualite spacieux vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,03M
Dalet : 4 rooms in standing building, close to the beach. Great sea view. High level. Immediate entry
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Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Centre ville cachere terrasse souccah
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,665
Short term rental – Ra'anana – Special Tichri Holidays ??? Available from one week during the period of Roch Hashana, Yom Kippur and Souccot. Minimum 1 week – 5,000 per week, excluding electricity. Enjoy your stay in Ra'anana in this spacious 5-room duplex, ideally located on Keren Hayesso…
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse neuf a quelques pas de la plage
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse neuf a quelques pas de la plage
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse neuf a quelques pas de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,80M
In a building on the front line of the sea, magnificent new penthouse with terrace of 100 m2, in a high quality and high-end project, many services
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Residential quarter Har homa terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Har homa terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Har homa terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Har homa terrasse souccah
Residential quarter Har homa terrasse souccah
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Residential quarter Har homa terrasse souccah
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$929,070
Apartment for sale in Jerusalem, on a wanted street in Har Homa district. Location privileged. Close to shops, public transport, synagogue, parks, etc. 5th floor on 6 with elevator. Four rooms. 87 m2 + 15 m2 of terrace with open view. 3 exhibitions. 1 parking lot. 1 cellar. Price: 2 790 000
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Residential quarter Dans les luxueuses tours
Residential quarter Dans les luxueuses tours
Residential quarter Dans les luxueuses tours
Residential quarter Dans les luxueuses tours
Residential quarter Dans les luxueuses tours
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,43M
Luxury apartment 5 rooms in the residence "Hadkel" • In front line of sea • About 215 m2 of comfort and luxury • An exceptionally spacious 5-room apartment • Mamad • Unobstructed sea views • Close to the beach • Spacious and bright • Large modern kitchen • 18 m2 sunny Mirpeset with panoramic…
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Residential quarter rez de jardin dexception avec piscine calme residentiel rare sur le marche
Residential quarter rez de jardin dexception avec piscine calme residentiel rare sur le marche
Residential quarter rez de jardin dexception avec piscine calme residentiel rare sur le marche
Residential quarter rez de jardin dexception avec piscine calme residentiel rare sur le marche
Residential quarter rez de jardin dexception avec piscine calme residentiel rare sur le marche
Show all Residential quarter rez de jardin dexception avec piscine calme residentiel rare sur le marche
Residential quarter rez de jardin dexception avec piscine calme residentiel rare sur le marche
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,56M
In a peaceful and residential environment, discover this magnificent garden ground floor completely tastefully renovated, offering 150 m2 of living space and a private garden of 250 m2 beautifully appointed. ✨ Interior 5.5 rooms apartment, including mamad Upscale renovation Large parental su…
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi magnifique proche de la mer renove
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi magnifique proche de la mer renove
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi magnifique proche de la mer renove
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi magnifique proche de la mer renove
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi magnifique proche de la mer renove
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi magnifique proche de la mer renove
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$715,950
Beautiful mini penthouse 4 rooms balcony 18 meters, . Completely renovated.. Good location, close to kindergartens, opposite the center, a well maintained building
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Residential quarter Vieux nord basel kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Vieux nord basel kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Vieux nord basel kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Vieux nord basel kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Vieux nord basel kikar hamedina
Show all Residential quarter Vieux nord basel kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Vieux nord basel kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,43M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street near Basel and Kikar Hamedina. Well maintained building. 2nd floor with elevator. Three rooms. 86 m2. Mamad upstairs. Shared parking. Great bright living room. Price: 4 300 000
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Residential quarter Israel ashdod appartement de 5 pieces a vendre
Residential quarter Israel ashdod appartement de 5 pieces a vendre
Residential quarter Israel ashdod appartement de 5 pieces a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$639,360
ASHDOD, Dalet district: 5 room apartment very well located, close to shops, schools, crèches and synagogues. This spacious apartment offers beautiful volumes, a large sunny balcony with unobstructed views. Beautiful renovated and well maintained building, mamad with safety standards, elevato…
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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une belle residence avec piscine herzlia hills
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une belle residence avec piscine herzlia hills
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une belle residence avec piscine herzlia hills
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une belle residence avec piscine herzlia hills
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une belle residence avec piscine herzlia hills
Show all Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une belle residence avec piscine herzlia hills
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une belle residence avec piscine herzlia hills
Herzliya, Israel
from
$3,996
Reference: 7000 District: Hertzliya Hills 4 pieces including mamad Surface area of 113 m2 Terrace of 13 m3 with open view and sea 12th floor with elevators Air conditioning 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets 2 parking spaces cellar Facilities of the building: guard, gym, country club (pool) sauna/hammam…
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Residential quarter Vue imprenable sur tout tel aviv
Residential quarter Vue imprenable sur tout tel aviv
Residential quarter Vue imprenable sur tout tel aviv
Residential quarter Vue imprenable sur tout tel aviv
Residential quarter Vue imprenable sur tout tel aviv
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Residential quarter Vue imprenable sur tout tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,67M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the beautiful Midtown Tower! The tower is located in the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the gardens of Sarona, Azrieli, the city centre, and is easily accessible by public transport, with convenient entrances and exits to the city. The building offers comprehe…
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Residential quarter Bonne affaire bel appartement de 5 pieces avec balcon et chambre de securite bonne orientation
Residential quarter Bonne affaire bel appartement de 5 pieces avec balcon et chambre de securite bonne orientation
Residential quarter Bonne affaire bel appartement de 5 pieces avec balcon et chambre de securite bonne orientation
Residential quarter Bonne affaire bel appartement de 5 pieces avec balcon et chambre de securite bonne orientation
Ashdod, Israel
from
$882,450
Nice 5-room apartment with balcony and security room, air-conditioned, double kitchen, master suite with shower and toilet and dressing room, good orientation
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Residential quarter Appartement neuf a quelques pas de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a quelques pas de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a quelques pas de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a quelques pas de la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$849,150
In a frontline sea building, 4 room apartment new and spacious, in a high-quality and high-end project
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Residential quarter A louer a tel aviv 2 pieces proche mer
Residential quarter A louer a tel aviv 2 pieces proche mer
Residential quarter A louer a tel aviv 2 pieces proche mer
Residential quarter A louer a tel aviv 2 pieces proche mer
Residential quarter A louer a tel aviv 2 pieces proche mer
Show all Residential quarter A louer a tel aviv 2 pieces proche mer
Residential quarter A louer a tel aviv 2 pieces proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,164
Angle Allenby / Geoula Very nice restored building First floor with elevator 2 pieces including a mamad Living area50 m2 Balcony 8 m2 Quiet 288 shekels vaad 600 shekel, arnona 9000NIS/month
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Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi spacieux
Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi spacieux
Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi spacieux
Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi spacieux
Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi spacieux
Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi spacieux
Ashdod, Israel
from
$949,050
Large and spacious, large balcony of 21 m2 and another small balcony from the master bedroom. Close to train station, matnass, schools, shopping mall, Big and much more. All the plumbing was replaced and the house was completely renovated 7 years ago. Private parking, open view. Air conditio…
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Residential quarter Central et au calme
Residential quarter Central et au calme
Residential quarter Central et au calme
Residential quarter Central et au calme
Residential quarter Central et au calme
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Residential quarter Central et au calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,16M
Bright apartment with 2 terraces and parking – Jerusalem Located in one of the most pleasant streets in the area, Angelo Levi Bianchini, this apartment on the 4th floor offers a perfect balance between modern comfort and quality of life. With a total of 80 m2 of which 66 m2 are habitable, it…
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Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec mamad balcon et parking a cote du parc
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec mamad balcon et parking a cote du parc
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec mamad balcon et parking a cote du parc
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec mamad balcon et parking a cote du parc
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec mamad balcon et parking a cote du parc
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec mamad balcon et parking a cote du parc
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces avec mamad balcon et parking a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
For exclusive sale In the residential and green area of Bavli 5 Zohar Street On the 4th floor, enjoying a spacious and bright facade Apartment 3 rooms, 81 m2 + sunny terrace of 11 m2 South and West orientation It includes a master bedroom, a bathroom with shower and separate toilet. Two lif…
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Residential quarter Ideal investissement pied a terre 5 pieces a vendre proche de toutes commodites youd guimel ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal investissement pied a terre 5 pieces a vendre proche de toutes commodites youd guimel ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal investissement pied a terre 5 pieces a vendre proche de toutes commodites youd guimel ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal investissement pied a terre 5 pieces a vendre proche de toutes commodites youd guimel ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal investissement pied a terre 5 pieces a vendre proche de toutes commodites youd guimel ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Ideal investissement pied a terre 5 pieces a vendre proche de toutes commodites youd guimel ashdod
Residential quarter Ideal investissement pied a terre 5 pieces a vendre proche de toutes commodites youd guimel ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$792,540
Reference: AS 1015 District : Youd Guimel 8-storey building 5 pieces including mamad Surface area of 132 m2 2 terraces 7th floor with 2 elevators Air conditioning Apartment divisible in 2 units (4 rooms + 1 room) 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Lease value up to 8 500 NIS/month Common parking Availab…
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable clair spacieux bel appartement bonnes orientations projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre bon emplacement etage haut avec vue proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable clair spacieux bel appartement bonnes orientations projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$832,500
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Residential quarter Ideal pour investisseur
Residential quarter Ideal pour investisseur
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,20M
Apartment for sale – Rue Rabbi Hisda 58 square meters in the cadastre. Release of apartments in about two and a half years. What you will receive after the reconstruction: • A new apartment of 103 m2 • A terrace of 12 m2 • A storage room of 6 m2 • A private parking space • A completely new …
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Residential quarter Rare appartement 4 pieces a louer rue nahal snir a ashdod
Residential quarter Rare appartement 4 pieces a louer rue nahal snir a ashdod
Residential quarter Rare appartement 4 pieces a louer rue nahal snir a ashdod
Residential quarter Rare appartement 4 pieces a louer rue nahal snir a ashdod
Residential quarter Rare appartement 4 pieces a louer rue nahal snir a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Rare appartement 4 pieces a louer rue nahal snir a ashdod
Residential quarter Rare appartement 4 pieces a louer rue nahal snir a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,165
For rent, beautiful 4-room apartment located on Nahal Snir Street, in the Youd Alef district of Ashdod. The apartment is located on the 3rd floor and has a beautiful mirpeset, air conditioning, parking and a mamad. Ideal location, close to shops, synagogues, schools and all amenities. Ava…
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Residential quarter Bon emplacement etage haut avec vue mer bel appartement renove A ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Bon emplacement etage haut avec vue mer bel appartement renove A ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$626,040
Good deal! Beautiful 5 rooms in the heart of the city, completely renovated, sea view, 2 elevators (shabbat), parking in the basement
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Residential quarter A vendre lmkyrh white city tower neve tzedek de luxe
Residential quarter A vendre lmkyrh white city tower neve tzedek de luxe
Residential quarter A vendre lmkyrh white city tower neve tzedek de luxe
Residential quarter A vendre lmkyrh white city tower neve tzedek de luxe
Residential quarter A vendre lmkyrh white city tower neve tzedek de luxe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$18,32M
FOR SALE Discover one of Tel Aviv's most exclusive residences, located in the prestigious White City Tower, just steps from the beach, Neve Tzedek and Rothschild Boulevard. This exceptional residence of 400 m2 on one level offers spectacular panoramic sea views, vast living and reception a…
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Residential quarter Appartement design rue alexandre yanai
Residential quarter Appartement design rue alexandre yanai
Residential quarter Appartement design rue alexandre yanai
Residential quarter Appartement design rue alexandre yanai
Residential quarter Appartement design rue alexandre yanai
Show all Residential quarter Appartement design rue alexandre yanai
Residential quarter Appartement design rue alexandre yanai
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
FOR SALE – OLD NORTH - 82 m2 - 3 pieces - 3rd floor with elevator - Balcony: 8 m2 - triple East/West/South exposure - 2 bathrooms with shower Miklat in the building Sold furnished Building under construction Tama38/1 (excellent investor opportunity) Vaad: 272 Arnona : 750
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Residential quarter A ne pas rater 4 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites dans un bel immeuble bet ashdod
Residential quarter A ne pas rater 4 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites dans un bel immeuble bet ashdod
Residential quarter A ne pas rater 4 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites dans un bel immeuble bet ashdod
Residential quarter A ne pas rater 4 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites dans un bel immeuble bet ashdod
Residential quarter A ne pas rater 4 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites dans un bel immeuble bet ashdod
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas rater 4 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites dans un bel immeuble bet ashdod
Residential quarter A ne pas rater 4 pieces a louer proche de toutes commodites dans un bel immeuble bet ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,632
Reference: 7001 District : Bet, close to transport and shops Renovated building (after Tama) 4 rooms (apartment divided into two) including mamad Area of 108 m2 Terrace 5th floor with elevator Air conditioning Immediate entry
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique maison privee avec vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Magnifique maison privee avec vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Magnifique maison privee avec vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Magnifique maison privee avec vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Magnifique maison privee avec vue sur la mer
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Residential quarter Magnifique maison privee avec vue sur la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,60M
New ?? New ?? New ?? ? For sale – Givat Olga A house that will make you fall in love from the first glance! ✨ New, high-end, fully equipped Cottage ? Approximately 300 m2 built on a plot of about 250 m2 ?️ 7 spacious and bright rooms ? Major asset: An independent basement of 3 rooms ✔️ Ki…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse rare a la location a nayot museum residence
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a la location a nayot museum residence
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a la location a nayot museum residence
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a la location a nayot museum residence
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a la location a nayot museum residence
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse rare a la location a nayot museum residence
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a la location a nayot museum residence
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,828
For rent in the prestigious Museum Residence complex in Jerusalem — exceptional penthouse occupying an entire floor! Located in the heart of the sought after district of Nayot, this magnificent 5-room penthouse offers 149 m2 of living space and 125 m2 of terraces (mirpesot) surrounding the …
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces de 74 m dans une rue calme a cote du parc et de weizmann
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces de 74 m dans une rue calme a cote du parc et de weizmann
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces de 74 m dans une rue calme a cote du parc et de weizmann
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces de 74 m dans une rue calme a cote du parc et de weizmann
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces de 74 m dans une rue calme a cote du parc et de weizmann
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces de 74 m dans une rue calme a cote du parc et de weizmann
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces de 74 m dans une rue calme a cote du parc et de weizmann
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,03M
Price down! At 25, rue Bnei Moshe, close to Yehuda Maccabi, a superb apartment for sale exclusively. About 74 m2 of living space, bathed in light. Spacious, elegant and renovated. Second floor without elevator. Quiet street. Possible future development (TAMA)
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme agreable neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme agreable neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme agreable neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme agreable neuf bel appartement
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement bonne occasion dans rue calme agreable neuf bel appartement
Ashdod, Israel
from
$749,250
Very nice 4 room garden ground floor with mamad, nice services, well located at the edge of ezor Dalet, close to shopping centres, quality educational establishments and synagogues
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Rare duplex penthouse avec terrasse privative sur le toit a florentin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rare duplex penthouse avec terrasse privative sur le toit a florentin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rare duplex penthouse avec terrasse privative sur le toit a florentin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rare duplex penthouse avec terrasse privative sur le toit a florentin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rare duplex penthouse avec terrasse privative sur le toit a florentin tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Rare duplex penthouse avec terrasse privative sur le toit a florentin tel aviv
Residential quarter Rare duplex penthouse avec terrasse privative sur le toit a florentin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Rare duplex penthouse in a modern building delivered in 2023, ideally located at the gates of Florentin – one of the most lively and popular areas of Tel Aviv. This exceptional property offers approximately 94 m2 of living space spread over two levels, combining privacy, flexibility and exc…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces dans immeuble neuf avec mamad et vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,17M
For exclusive sale In a new real estate program signed Carasso, delivery planned in 2025 144 rue Ibn Gvirol Close to Basel complex and tramway. A superb functional apartment! 7th floor! 2 elevators in the building 55 m2 living space, plus a luxurious covered balcony of 7.5 m2 offering stun…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Entre gordon et la mer
Residential quarter Entre gordon et la mer
Residential quarter Entre gordon et la mer
Residential quarter Entre gordon et la mer
Residential quarter Entre gordon et la mer
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Residential quarter Entre gordon et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
Apartment for sale in the centre of Tel-Aviv, near Gordon and the sea! Building classified with a lot of character. Renovated apartment of high standing. Second floor on 3, without elevator. 4 pieces (possibility to return easily to 3 pieces). 2 W.C. 70 m2 + 11 m2 terrace with open view. Hig…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse vue mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,09M
Superb penthouse for sale in Netanya, in the district of Park Hayam, close to the city center. New and high quality building, delivery 2026. Building with 3 elevators, empty garbage and party room. 17th floor out of 17. Five pieces. 2 bathrooms. 3 W.C. 156 m2 + 50 m2 terrace. Open view from …
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble proche de la mer spacieux
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble proche de la mer spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement dans un bel immeuble proche de la mer spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,659
Reference: 6855 District: North of Tel Aviv, close to Hilton Hotel in a quiet street 4.5 spacious rooms including mamad Area of 160 m2 2 terraces of 10 m2 each Elevator Great stay Air conditioning Dressing 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Private parking Arnona : 3000 nis/2months Vaad bait : 1000 nis/…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing dans un immeuble neuf neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,42M
Reference: TL 2256 District: Sarona The construction takes place in the centre of Tel Aviv, 3 pieces 70 m2 or 75 m2 sunny terraces between 6 m2 and 15 m2 from 4 250 000 NIS 4 pieces 95,2 m2 + 12 m2 sunny terrace from NIS 5 300 000 5 pieces 120.5 m2 + sun terrace of 12 m2 and 14 m2 from 7 …
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,10M
Beautiful surface of 126 m2 net. Apartment on the 4th floor with mirpeset of 14 m2. Open view. Renovated building. Parking. Downtown Raanana. Close to all amenities. Available immediately. Quick sale
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Vente exclusive le penthouse le plus beau et impressionnant du quartier katznelson tres prise a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,53M
Exclusive sale – The most beautiful and impressive penthouse in the popular Katznelson district in Rishon LeZion! ? Penthouse 5 rooms on one level, fully renovated ? 2014 building (excluding Tama 38) ? Property surface area – 153 m2 built ? Mirpeset (sun terrace) of 37 m2 ? Additional build…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$699,300
Reference: TL 2502 District: Florentine, close to all amenities, Shouk Lewinsky and 10 minutes walk from Rotshild Don't miss it! Ideal investment/foot on land Well maintained building 2 pieces Area of 33 m2 Terrace 4th floor with elevator Air conditioning Currently rented at 4500 nis/month
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Neve tzedek tour de luxe 4 5 pieces
Residential quarter Neve tzedek tour de luxe 4 5 pieces
Residential quarter Neve tzedek tour de luxe 4 5 pieces
Residential quarter Neve tzedek tour de luxe 4 5 pieces
Residential quarter Neve tzedek tour de luxe 4 5 pieces
Show all Residential quarter Neve tzedek tour de luxe 4 5 pieces
Residential quarter Neve tzedek tour de luxe 4 5 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,16M
Very high standard apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in Neve Tzedek district! Luxury building with gym, 24/7 caretaker and outdoor pool. Beautiful view of the whole of Tel-Aviv, Jaffa and the sea! 4,5 rooms, 126 m2 + 12 m2 balcony. 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom of great luxury and a h…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Emplacement premium vieux nord
Residential quarter Emplacement premium vieux nord
Residential quarter Emplacement premium vieux nord
Residential quarter Emplacement premium vieux nord
Residential quarter Emplacement premium vieux nord
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Residential quarter Emplacement premium vieux nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a premium location in the Old North, a few steps from the sea. 2nd floor, 110 m2, 4,5 rooms, 2 bathrooms. Street side, open view with light sea view. Calm and bright. Renovated with high-end finishes. 2 living rooms in the apartment. Small private cellar. 3…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue degagee et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue degagee et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue degagee et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue degagee et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue degagee et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue degagee et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Produit rare balcon souccah vue degagee et etage eleve a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,23M
In the sought after district of David HaReuveni in Jerusalem, in the heart of a high-quality religious environment, is revealed an apartment that perfectly embodies the balance between modern comfort and Jewish way of life. This spacious 4 rooms of about 100 m2, in excellent condition, is l…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
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Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$855,810
Residential project located in the heart of Yafo, whose strategic location places it near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, near the tramway. A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Around which are articulated re…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,66M
Apartment 7 rooms For sale apartment with unique garden and renovated in Kiryat Ganim district in Rishon LeZion! * Spacious apartment 7 rooms - 5 bedrooms and two large living rooms * Apartment size: approx. 170 m2 * Large garden of approx. 120 m2 * Additional separate entrance from 1st flo…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$923,076
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various s…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin dans un immeuble neuf en construction
Residential quarter Magnifique rez de jardin dans un immeuble neuf en construction
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,78M
New apartment for sale 13-15 Ben Shafrut Street, in a new prestigious real estate program signed ALMI Under construction. An apartment with garden with optimal layout is offered! 94 m2 of living space + 37 m2 of garden. 3.5 pieces. In a luxury building. Underground parking. Monthly rent dur…
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Residential quarter Ashdod appartement A vendre dans le quartier central le plus recherchE
Residential quarter Ashdod appartement A vendre dans le quartier central le plus recherchE
Residential quarter Ashdod appartement A vendre dans le quartier central le plus recherchE
Residential quarter Ashdod appartement A vendre dans le quartier central le plus recherchE
Residential quarter Ashdod appartement A vendre dans le quartier central le plus recherchE
Show all Residential quarter Ashdod appartement A vendre dans le quartier central le plus recherchE
Residential quarter Ashdod appartement A vendre dans le quartier central le plus recherchE
Ashdod, Israel
from
$785,880
HaAtsmaout Street Magnificent 4-room apartment, spacious and completely renovated, with an area of 123 m2. Characteristics of the property: • 5th floor • 10 m2 sunny Mirpeset • Secure room (Mamad) • 2 bathrooms and 2 toilets • Preserved and well maintained building • 2 lifts, including one…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Show all Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Tres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$459,540
Excellent investment product, non-occupation rate 0%. Central location, recent building
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Lev hair bel immeuble classe
Residential quarter Lev hair bel immeuble classe
Residential quarter Lev hair bel immeuble classe
Residential quarter Lev hair bel immeuble classe
Residential quarter Lev hair bel immeuble classe
Show all Residential quarter Lev hair bel immeuble classe
Residential quarter Lev hair bel immeuble classe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,42M
Exceptional apartment in a classified and restored building, in the heart of Tel Aviv. Ultra-recherched location in the centre of Tel Aviv – a stone's throw from Nahalat Binyamin and the vibrant Rothschild Boulevard district. Fully renovated building after strict heritage restoration 3 years…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces avec mamad et parking a cote de rothschild
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces avec mamad et parking a cote de rothschild
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces avec mamad et parking a cote de rothschild
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces avec mamad et parking a cote de rothschild
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces avec mamad et parking a cote de rothschild
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces avec mamad et parking a cote de rothschild
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces avec mamad et parking a cote de rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,26M
New for sale exclusively 80 Shenkin Street (Yehuda Halevi Street corner) Near the tramway In a recent building of 2012 (next renovated) Apartment 2 rooms 50 m2 living space + a square balcony of 14 m2 Mamad Chamber Functional and luminous Second floor With elevator Basement parking
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Residential quarter Projet neuf raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$932,400
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mordecai Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional real estate program, created by one of Ra'anana's most prestigious builders. Located on Hagalil Street, a few steps from the famous Ahuza Street, this project enjoys a privileged location, close to sh…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Quartier youd alef appartement de 4 pieces avec piscine
Residential quarter Quartier youd alef appartement de 4 pieces avec piscine
Residential quarter Quartier youd alef appartement de 4 pieces avec piscine
Residential quarter Quartier youd alef appartement de 4 pieces avec piscine
Residential quarter Quartier youd alef appartement de 4 pieces avec piscine
Ashdod, Israel
from
$692,640
Beautiful 4-room apartment in a residence with swimming pool, including a large balcony with pool views. Air-conditioned with a small cellar. Located in a quiet and serene area, close to shopping centres, public transport, schools and crèches, and the community centre
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Residential quarter A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Price on request
Agency
Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Bel appartement 5 pieces a barnea proche commerces et mer
Residential quarter Bel appartement 5 pieces a barnea proche commerces et mer
Residential quarter Bel appartement 5 pieces a barnea proche commerces et mer
Residential quarter Bel appartement 5 pieces a barnea proche commerces et mer
Residential quarter Bel appartement 5 pieces a barnea proche commerces et mer
Show all Residential quarter Bel appartement 5 pieces a barnea proche commerces et mer
Residential quarter Bel appartement 5 pieces a barnea proche commerces et mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$616,050
Excellent investment opportunity
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Somptueux appartement 5 pieces avec vue mer panoramique a vendre a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Somptueux appartement 5 pieces avec vue mer panoramique a vendre a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Somptueux appartement 5 pieces avec vue mer panoramique a vendre a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Somptueux appartement 5 pieces avec vue mer panoramique a vendre a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Somptueux appartement 5 pieces avec vue mer panoramique a vendre a la marina dashdod
Show all Residential quarter Somptueux appartement 5 pieces avec vue mer panoramique a vendre a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Somptueux appartement 5 pieces avec vue mer panoramique a vendre a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,76M
For sale in the Marina of Ashdod, in the prestigious Sea Side residence, a sumptuous 5-room apartment of 192 m2, bathed in sun, with a magnificent terrace of 28 m2 offering an exceptional panoramic sea view. Upscale services: private parking, air conditioning, mamad, synagogue in the buildin…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas rater ideal pied a terre joli 3 pieces entierement renove a vendre au coeur de la ville levontin tel aviv
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas rater ideal pied a terre joli 3 pieces entierement renove a vendre au coeur de la ville levontin tel aviv
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas rater ideal pied a terre joli 3 pieces entierement renove a vendre au coeur de la ville levontin tel aviv
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas rater ideal pied a terre joli 3 pieces entierement renove a vendre au coeur de la ville levontin tel aviv
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas rater ideal pied a terre joli 3 pieces entierement renove a vendre au coeur de la ville levontin tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas rater ideal pied a terre joli 3 pieces entierement renove a vendre au coeur de la ville levontin tel aviv
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas rater ideal pied a terre joli 3 pieces entierement renove a vendre au coeur de la ville levontin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,62M
Reference : TL 2669 District: Levontin, in the heart of a sought after area close to Rothschild Boulevard, close to cafes, shops and transport Recent building well maintained Superb 3 room apartment including mamad Area of 70 m2 11 m2 Mirpeset 2nd floor with elevator Air conditioning Modern …
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine
Show all Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,06M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the western part of Florentine, near Neve Tzedek! New building, 7th floor on 9 with elevator. 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 92m2 + 16m2 terraces (12+4). 1 parking, 1 cellar, 3 exhibitions. Price: 6,190,000 sh
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Agamim face au parc
Residential quarter Agamim face au parc
Residential quarter Agamim face au parc
Residential quarter Agamim face au parc
Residential quarter Agamim face au parc
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Residential quarter Agamim face au parc
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,08M
Luxury building - 3 lifts and gym 4 rooms - 115 m2 + terrace with sea and park views Beautiful ceiling height - 2 bathrooms + 3 toilets Cellar + 2 parking spaces
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Show all Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Residential quarter Le moment ideal pour investir dans le quartier le plus prometteur dashdod est arrive
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,06M
Discover this prestigious new project located in the Shimon Peres district, close to the university campus, High Tech Park, train station and future shopping malls. IDEAL FOR OLIM FUTURE Secure a new apartment today with a low contribution and calmly prepare your Alya in the coming years. …
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,17M
New project Katamon Jerusalem from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and garden ground floor Located in the Katamonim district, this project consists of 5 buildings with 34 floors with gym, synagogues, 5 elevators. The tramway will pass to the bottom of the project. Issue December 2029 Payment metho…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
Beautiful apartment downtown Raanana. Bar Ilan Street. Ideally placed. Close to all shops and transport. Very spacious. 130 m2 net. Benefit from 2 small terraces. Mamad and parking. Completely renovated. Investment
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms. Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from the city centre, and renown…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf style bauhaus a 15 min de la mer situe dans le coeur de tel aviv 3 pieces spacieux 2 salles de bains
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf style bauhaus a 15 min de la mer situe dans le coeur de tel aviv 3 pieces spacieux 2 salles de bains
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,85M
Beautiful apartment in new Bauhaus style building, ideally located in the heart of Tel Aviv just 15 minutes from the sea. 3 spacious rooms with 2 bathrooms
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Vieux nord immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Vieux nord immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Vieux nord immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Vieux nord immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Vieux nord immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Vieux nord immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Vieux nord immeuble neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,00M
Superb new apartment for sale in the Old North of Tel-Aviv. New building and apartment never inhabited. 7th floor on 8 with elevator. 5 rooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 W.C. 125m2 + 14m2 terrace Soccah (open to the sky). Open view. Renovated high standing. 1 parking space. Price : 9,000,000sh
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme proche de la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence clair spacieux magnifique renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Don't miss it! In new building with parking and elevator, located in the north of Tel Aviv. 82 m2 + 8 m2 terrace
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,00M
Reference: TL 2426 Near Neve Tsedek , the Shauk Hacarmel and the sea 4 pieces 100 m2 + 12 m2 terrace 3rd floor 2 lifts Security Chamber South-East orientations Sold with a parking space
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$616,050
AU CŒUR DU QUARTIER AGAMIM, 5P SPACIEUX AVEC VUE SUR LE LAC, ENTRÉE IMMÉDIATE
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
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Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,30M
Residential project located in the heart of Yafo, whose strategic location places it near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, near the tramway. A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Surrounded by residential build…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
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Residential quarter Rothschild immeuble classe
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Levontin district a few steps from Rothschild! Beautiful renovated classified building. 4th floor on 5 with elevator. Two rooms. 45m2 + 5.5m2 of balcony open to the sky. High ceilings. 3 exhibitions. Sold furnished. Rented at 8,300h/month. Great for an …
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
Reference: TL 2495 District: Sarona 3.5 pieces Surface area of 87m2 Terrace of 12 m2 8th floor. The apartment is sold with a Cave parking space. This is a building with guard
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Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Residential quarter Rdj 4 pieces neuf bat yam proche mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$832,500
New building near the sea. Delivery within 12 months. RDJ with private garden - private parking. Family apartment + garden
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme lumineux magnifique proche ben gourion renove spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,55M
Beautiful apartment renovated with lots of charm, located in the Ben Gurion district. 90 m2 with balcony. Don't miss it!
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
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Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces proche mer nitsa
Netanya, Israel
from
$894,105
Apartment for sale in Netanya, a few steps from the sea and Blvd Nitsa. Well maintained building with beautiful entrance hall and bike room. 4th floor with elevator. 3 rooms very spacious. 2 bathrooms. 92m2. Sea view. 4 exhibitions. Air conditioning in each room. Calm and bright. Miklat in t…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Rez de jardin rare avec jardin privatif cadastre au coeur de beit hakerem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Rez de jardin rare avec jardin privatif cadastre au coeur de beit hakerem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,33M
In the heart of Beit Hakerem, one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Jerusalem, this property represents a rare opportunity to create a fully personalized place of life. Developing 101 m2 registered in the cadastre and benefiting from a private garden of 64 m2 also registered in the …
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Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Residential quarter Villa privee de luxe a vendre neve hof rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,49M
For sale: upscale private villa located in the sought after area of Neve Hof, in Rishon LeZion. Ideal location: HaIgeret street, quiet and very sought after street, close to the sea. The property enjoys a huge garden surrounding the entire villa, offering total privacy and a peaceful atmosp…
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Residential quarter A vendre sur la marina dherzliya
Residential quarter A vendre sur la marina dherzliya
Residential quarter A vendre sur la marina dherzliya
Residential quarter A vendre sur la marina dherzliya
Residential quarter A vendre sur la marina dherzliya
Residential quarter A vendre sur la marina dherzliya
Residential quarter A vendre sur la marina dherzliya
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,03M
Reference: HR 139 Herzliya On the marina, exceptional location 2 rooms of 45 m2 + balcony Beautiful complex with outdoor pool and large garden Underground parking Rental value: NIS 9,000/month
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,43M
Reference : TL 2416 Florentine District 3 rooms of 70 m2 + 14 m2 terrace . 3rd floor with elevator. It is sold with a parking space. Currently rented at 8500 nis/month
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove
Residential quarter Sublime 3 pieces balcon bauhaus renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Standing building 3rd floor with elevator / parking and cellar 80m2 net + balcony 2 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes + 2 bathroom Quiet / green / on street Rare product
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Haifa, Israel
from
$818,795
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Special offer for the launch: pay 400,000 у now, and the remainder - according to a special plan closer to the settlement, and without reference to the index. The number of apartments and duration of the action are limited.About the projectClosed boutique quarter at the intersection of Shosh…
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Residential quarter Rue calme proche de la mer gordon
Residential quarter Rue calme proche de la mer gordon
Residential quarter Rue calme proche de la mer gordon
Residential quarter Rue calme proche de la mer gordon
Residential quarter Rue calme proche de la mer gordon
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Residential quarter Rue calme proche de la mer gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,16M
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street near Gordon and the sea. Tel avivian building in good condition. Renovated apartment of standing, works carried out 2 years ago. 1st floor on 3. 3 rooms. 2 bathrooms. 102 m2. Sea view. 3 exhibitions : North, East, West. Calm and bright. Mikla…
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Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,16M
New / luxurious villa of 300m2 + garden and spa exceptional location excellent quality / price ratio Swimming pool and gym
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Jerusalem centre ville
Residential quarter Jerusalem centre ville
Residential quarter Jerusalem centre ville
Residential quarter Jerusalem centre ville
Residential quarter Jerusalem centre ville
Residential quarter Jerusalem centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,37M
The project is located in an ideal location, close to the great synagogue of Jerusalem, 7 minutes walk from Mamilla and the major hotels. A few steps from the tramway. This classified Bauhaus building will feature 8 floors, high quality interior and exterior services. Spa with private indoor…
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces quartier neve hadarim rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,03M
Exclusive – Neve Hadarim District, Rishon LeZion, Greenspan Street. For sale: spacious and bright apartment of 5.5 rooms. 132 m2 living space + 2 mirpesset (sunny balcony) of 7 m2 each. ✅ 4th floor out of 9 ✅ Double orientation – South and East ✅ 2 toilets and 2 shower rooms ✅ 2 separate par…
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Residential quarter Excellente opportunite a ne pas manquer villa a vendre grand terrain proche de la mer afridar ashkelon
Residential quarter Excellente opportunite a ne pas manquer villa a vendre grand terrain proche de la mer afridar ashkelon
Residential quarter Excellente opportunite a ne pas manquer villa a vendre grand terrain proche de la mer afridar ashkelon
Residential quarter Excellente opportunite a ne pas manquer villa a vendre grand terrain proche de la mer afridar ashkelon
Residential quarter Excellente opportunite a ne pas manquer villa a vendre grand terrain proche de la mer afridar ashkelon
Show all Residential quarter Excellente opportunite a ne pas manquer villa a vendre grand terrain proche de la mer afridar ashkelon
Residential quarter Excellente opportunite a ne pas manquer villa a vendre grand terrain proche de la mer afridar ashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,73M
Reference: AK 157 District : Afridar, close to all amenities and the beach Large villa 5 rooms Land of 700 m2 Living area of 250 m2 2 kitchens Air conditioning Mamad Private parking Currently rented
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf avec ascenseur et parking proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf avec ascenseur et parking proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf avec ascenseur et parking proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf avec ascenseur et parking proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf avec ascenseur et parking proche mer
Show all Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf avec ascenseur et parking proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf avec ascenseur et parking proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Superb location in the heart of Tel Aviv, Gordon / Ben Gourion. New building with elevator and parking. 67m2 + 12m2 terrace. Perfect for a first purchase or investment
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Real estate Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a deux pas du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a deux pas du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a deux pas du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a deux pas du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a deux pas du lac
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a deux pas du lac
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a deux pas du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$782,549
In a small building of 4 floors, duplex penthouse of 138 m2 living + 48 m2 terrace, very nice kitchen, cellar and 2 parking spaces
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The Israeli market for new buildings is in an interesting position: there is high demand and limited supply. This makes the properties attractive to investors, since the purchased property will increase in price by 6-10% in a year. Add to this the country's tourist appeal among tourists and the opportunity to buy real estate in Israel from a developer without unnecessary bureaucracy.

Features of new housing in Israel

Israeli developers use modern technologies, thanks to which digital home management systems can be found in residential complexes. Air conditioning is carried out by climate control systems or through central ventilation.

Most often, new housing in Israel is built in popular areas near the sea and less often - closer to the border with Jordan. The complexes include both compact studio apartments and spacious apartments with private terraces.

Cost of new housing in Israel

In general, the Israeli economy remains stable, although it does not show significant growth. Prices for new buildings in Israel are mainly growing against the backdrop of a labor shortage and rising prices for building materials.

Average prices for new buildings in Israel:

Property type Average price per sq.m. (in USD)
Studio apartments 4500–6000
2–3 room apartments

6000–8500
Luxury housing (penthouses) 10,000–15,000

Nuances of buying real estate in a new building in Israel

The main feature of the local new building market is the possibility of selling apartments at the construction stage of the house. At the same time, the developer in Israel does not always have a building permit. Most often, it is in the process of registration.

Despite the fact that the risk of getting into a situation where you have already bought an apartment, and the project has not received permission, is low, it is better to choose companies that have already received it. But this is only a precaution, since in general this scheme is official and allows developers to finance projects in the early stages.

Popular cities in Israel for buying real estate in Israel from a developer

Israel offers many attractive places to live and invest. Let's look at the most popular cities:

  • Tel Aviv. The economic center of the country, where modern residential complexes with sea views are concentrated. Suitable for active people and investors.
  • Haifa. A city with a mild climate and developed infrastructure. Popular among families.
  • Netanya. A coastal resort with affordable housing prices and a high quality of life.
  • Jerusalem. A historical and cultural center, where new buildings fit into the unique landscape of this place.

Frequently asked questions about new buildings in Israel

Which new buildings in Israel are in particular consumer demand?

Buyers more often purchase apartments in residential complexes in Israel, built according to the “city within a city” principle. Such properties attract investors due to the development of their internal infrastructure. Particular preference is given to new buildings with views of the coast.

What is the average value of a sq. meter of housing from a developer in Israel?

A square housing estate in Israel costs from 4 to 7 thousand euros. Exact prices depend on the location of the property, the class of housing, and the availability of repairs. At the excavation stage, a square is 10-20% cheaper than the market.

What benefits does a buyer get from purchasing an apartment in a new building in Israel?

Investment allows you to live in a developed country with a mild climate and a large number of places for leisure activities. Purchased housing can also be used to organize a tourism business by renting it out.

What documents are needed to purchase real estate from a developer in Israel?

To purchase new apartments and apartments, you only need a passport. If you are purchasing a cottage or villa on state land, you will additionally need permission from the Israeli Land Authority.
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