Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
ID: 33547
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
FOR SALE – SINGLE PENTHOUSE WITH ALL STAGE ???? Located in a quiet street close to Shenkin, between King George and Yohanan HaSandlar 5 pieces 167 m2 interior + 97 m2 roof terraces Building renovated after TAMA 38 Delivery : October 2025 High-end architectural design 2 parking spaces Mamad (secure space) Very quiet Four air exposures ????? Price: 18.5 million ILS Agency fees: 2% + VAT Premium Real Estate Licence number : 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications