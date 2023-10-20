  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv

Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25718
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
TO SELL 3 PARTS CALME AND PRESTIGIOUS THROUGH 2 PLAGE MINUTES, TEL AVIV Located in a quiet and prestigious street just a 2-minute walk from Royal Beach, this beautiful 3-room apartment is a real gem. Nestled on the 1st raised floor of a beautifully preserved and fully renovated building, it offers superb 3.4-metre ceilings that flood the space with natural light and charm. Highlights: • 70 m2 living space + 5 m2 terrace • 1st floor very high • 2 bedrooms (one of which is the Mamad – secure room) • 1 bathroom with bathtub • 3.4 metre ceilings • Robotic private underground parking • Preserved building, fully renovated with high-end finishes • Quiet street, close to the beach, the best restaurants and luxury shops • Sold fully furnished with modern appliances Price charged: ILS 6,500,000 We speak English, French and Hebrew

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un bel immeuble
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,15M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$94,102
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 167m2 et 44m2 terrasse 17eme kiryat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,96M
Residential quarter Projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,69M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue grand agreable clair
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,092
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,56M
Spacious apartment in Kiryat Shmuel! Address : Rue Arave Berlin, Kiryat Shmuel Area : 139 m2 + terrace of 70 m2 Beautiful view of the Knesset Private car park This bright and spacious apartment is a rare opportunity! It is fully renovated, offering the possibility to accommodate your needs…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,44M
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland . Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathroom…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bel appartement de 2 5 pieces avec vue mer dans un immeuble renove avec ascenseur et miklat
Residential quarter Bel appartement de 2 5 pieces avec vue mer dans un immeuble renove avec ascenseur et miklat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
For sale in a small street near the namal tlv and Dizengoff (rue tsidon).. On the 3rd floor with elevator of a renovated building after tama 38. Apartment of 2.5 rooms of 61m2, partially renovated and in good general condition with new windows. Miklat in the building. Perfect for living or a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications