  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv

Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
;
9
ID: 33397
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Located in the charming Rue Ruppin, this property offers a quiet and green environment in the heart of Tel Aviv. It is a short walk from Gordon Beach and the city's main entertainment and leisure venues. This spacious apartment, located on the 3rd floor of a 4 storey intimate building, extends over approximately 110 square meters. It has three complete exposures to natural light, a clean and modern design and plenty of daylight. The apartment includes a large living area, an open kitchen equipped with modern appliances, and three bedrooms, including a parental suite.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
