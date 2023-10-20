  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv

Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
;
7
ID: 33637
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale – 4 modern rooms, Rue Montefiore, Tel Aviv Located in the heart of Montefiore's transformational district, this apartment enjoys a strategic location, close to Azrieli, the metro and all amenities. A dynamic, modern and evolving sector, providing quick access to the city centre. Characteristics of the property 4 pieces 77 m2 living space Sun terrace of 14 m2 2nd floor in a recent building with elevator Large private storage space of 6 m2 Optimized plan: Bright living room with open kitchen overlooking the terrace Two bedrooms, including a large master suite with direct access to the terrace Two bathrooms with shower Very bright and quiet Apartment sold fully furnished and decorated. Currently rented, ideal future residence or rental investment. Neighbourhood benefits Neighbourhood in the midst of urban renewal Researched and dynamic residential environment Nearby high-tech offices, shops, cafes, transport axes and future metro A rare property in a neighborhood with great potential, combining comfortable accommodation, central location and profitability.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
