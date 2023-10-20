Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale – 4 modern rooms, Rue Montefiore, Tel Aviv
Located in the heart of Montefiore's transformational district, this apartment enjoys a strategic location, close to Azrieli, the metro and all amenities. A dynamic, modern and evolving sector, providing quick access to the city centre.
Characteristics of the property
4 pieces
77 m2 living space
Sun terrace of 14 m2
2nd floor in a recent building with elevator
Large private storage space of 6 m2
Optimized plan:
Bright living room with open kitchen overlooking the terrace
Two bedrooms, including a large master suite with direct access to the terrace
Two bathrooms with shower
Very bright and quiet
Apartment sold fully furnished and decorated.
Currently rented, ideal future residence or rental investment.
Neighbourhood benefits
Neighbourhood in the midst of urban renewal
Researched and dynamic residential environment
Nearby high-tech offices, shops, cafes, transport axes and future metro
A rare property in a neighborhood with great potential, combining comfortable accommodation, central location and profitability.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
