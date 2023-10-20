Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Located in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods, close to Gordon Beach and the promenade, this apartment combines modern comfort, sought after location and quality services.
Ranak Street enjoys a quiet residential environment while being within walking distance of the iconic cafes, restaurants, hotels and shops of the seafront.
Characteristics of the property
3 room apartment – 80 m2 living space
Two nice balconies
New and well maintained building
5th floor with elevator
Private parking
Security Chamber (Mamad)
Façade with triple orientation – optimum brightness all day long
Price requested: 5,490,000
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
