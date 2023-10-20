  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon

$1,72M
ID: 33627
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Located in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods, close to Gordon Beach and the promenade, this apartment combines modern comfort, sought after location and quality services. Ranak Street enjoys a quiet residential environment while being within walking distance of the iconic cafes, restaurants, hotels and shops of the seafront. Characteristics of the property 3 room apartment – 80 m2 living space Two nice balconies New and well maintained building 5th floor with elevator Private parking Security Chamber (Mamad) Façade with triple orientation – optimum brightness all day long Price requested: 5,490,000

Location on the map

$457,710
new program in the new neighborhood of netivot payment conditions without precedent 3 years of construction without indexation ????New Program 15% signature 85% before key delivery!!! In the heart of the neighborhood right in the middle Maalot HaNahal a Netivot's boom discover the new resid…
$1,47M
Beautiful apartment in a new building, 5 rooms transformed into 4, at "Youd Alef" rue Kineret. Unobstructed sea view, sunny, high standard. Not serious to abstain
$3,14M
