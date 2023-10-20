  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
;
5
ID: 33908
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français Français
For sale in the wanted area of Montefiore Gershon Schatz Street On the 3rd floor - facade 3 rooms of 60 m2 + balcony of 15 m2 Meter included Underground parking Elevator Building of only 10 tenants 2 apartments per floor Lease in progress until the end of August 2026 for a rent of 7,500 NIS per month.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

