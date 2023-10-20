Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
UNIQUE JARDIN APPARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PISCINE AND PARKING
• 3 pieces
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 dressing room
• 1 bathroom, 1 toilet
• Fully furnished
• 90 m2 + 100 m2
• Private garden with swimming pool
• Private parking
Place Habima / Boulevard Rothschild
Price: IL 9,500,000
Contact us for more information and to arrange a visit.
We speak French, English and Hebrew.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Exquisite luxury apartment in the heart of Jerusalem
Discover the quintessence of luxury life in the lively centre of Jerusalem. This superb apartment, located on the 2nd floor of a prestigious building with an intelligent elevator at the cutting edge of technology, offers an unparalleled l…
Exclusive: Sale Jerusalem
In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, at the foot of the tram and a few minutes from the Mamila!
Small new building, beautiful lobby, asc Chabat: apartment 3 rooms 72m2 + balcony soucca 9m2 fully Soucca, very invested, large bedrooms, american kitchen, bathroom/ bat…
This is a shell property.
Located in the prestigious North Talpiot neighborhood of Jerusalem, this apartment offers an exceptional living experience in a historically rich and sweet-after area. Renowned for its proximity to significant landsmarks, including the Western Wall, the Old City, an…