  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking

Residential quarter Appartement jardin unique avec piscine privEe et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,67M
;
8
ID: 25717
Last update: 20/04/2025

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

Français
UNIQUE JARDIN APPARTMENT WITH PRIVATE PISCINE AND PARKING • 3 pieces • 2 bedrooms • 1 dressing room • 1 bathroom, 1 toilet • Fully furnished • 90 m2 + 100 m2 • Private garden with swimming pool • Private parking Place Habima / Boulevard Rothschild Price: IL 9,500,000 Contact us for more information and to arrange a visit. We speak French, English and Hebrew.

Tel-Aviv, Israel

