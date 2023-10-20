  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,19M
ID: 33486
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale: Duplex with private roof – Ben Yehuda / Arlozorov ✨ In a renovated building with elevator ???? 5th Floor Unique duplex, 3 rooms including a secure bedroom (Mamad) Approximately 100 m2 living space + private roof of about 40 m2 ???? ???? First level: Spacious living room Kitchen Large secure room (Mamad) Toilets and bathroom ??? Second level: Luxurious parental suite Dressing Access to a magnificent roof with beautiful opening and lots of light ☀️????? Price: 6,980,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications