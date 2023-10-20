Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin

  1. Realting.com
Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$3,29M
3
ID: 33550
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Spectacular penthouse in a new building (2021) – Close to Shuk HaCarmel & Nahalat Binyamin Located on Gruzenberg Street, just a few steps from the market, the beach and the most vibrant places in Tel Aviv, this rare penthouse offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort and privileged location. Property Details: 3 rooms (2 bedrooms — including a secure room Mamad + living room) 2 bathrooms 4th floor with elevator 92.2 m2 inside 28.2 m2 of sunny terrace 83.3 m2 of private rooftop 2 private parking spaces ( robotised system) Rooftop space: Private Jacuzzi Outdoor Kitchen & BBQ Area A perfect outdoor space to receive, relax and enjoy the city view. Price: 10,500,000 For an exclusive visit and more details, contact Premium Real Estate.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$811,965
In Har Homa, in a quiet and sought after street, this 3-room apartment offers a rare quality of life thanks to its three bright exhibitions (all but north) and its terrace of 9 m2 with open view. Located on the 4th floor of a recent building with Shabbat elevator, the property has benefited …
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
Ben Yehuda street close to Frishman Street, Apartment 2 rooms of 45 m2 7 m2 balcony 3rd floor Elevator Mamad 2 minutes walk from the beach At the back, facing west and very bright Investment or small foot on land adorable
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
For sale – Spacious 3-room apartment Bograshov Located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, close to the beach, cafes, restaurants, shops and transport. Bograshov district offers a vibrant and central living environment, while remaining residential and pleasant. Total surface a…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
